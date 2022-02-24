Obituaries

MS. THELCINA LOUISE THOMPSON

MS. THELCINA LOUISE THOMPSON, age 73 years of Fresh Creek, Andros died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

She is survived by her Children: Shelfraa Lowe, Charvano Chandler and Shakira Thompson;
Sister: Princess Vivido; Brother: Herculean Thompson; Grand children: Lakeithra McSweeney, Ja’Maiyah Greene, Arscenia Lucero, Sade, Charvano Kyle Leslie and Aleckna Chandler Adrian and Liam Minnis and other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

