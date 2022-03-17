Funeral Service for MS. THELCINE LOUISE THOMPSON affectionately called “Telly”, age 73 years of Fresh Creek, Andros will be held on Saturday, March 19th 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Golden Gates Native Baptist Church, Nassau, New Providence. Officiating will be Pastor John Henry Hinsey and Pastor Alonzo Hinsey Jr.; assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Nassau, New Providence.

She is predeceased by her Parents: George and Catherine Solomon- Thompson; Sisters: Gloice Thompson-Lewis, Marion Thompson- Brown, Ainsley Thompson-Smith, Paulette Thompson and Lydia Thompson; Brothers: Rudolph Thompson, Jackson Thompson and Wilfred George Thompson.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Daughters: Shelfraa Lowe and Shakira Thompson; Son: Charvano Chandler; Grand Daughters: Lakeithra McSweeney, Sade Chandler, Arsenia Chandler, LePeche Brown and Ja’maiyah Green; Grand Sons: Aleckna and Charvano Kyle Leslie Chandler, Liam and Adrian Minnis; Sisters: Princess Vivido and Margaret Middleton-Rolle; Brother: Herculean Thompson; Aunt: Audrey Henriques; Sister-In-Law: Lillymae Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson; Nieces: Rose (Lyle) Ferguson, Jocelyn Neely-(Michael) Farrington, Patricia Thompson, Thelcina Wesley, Jade Thompson, Sharnette Thompson-McKinney, Shenique Rolle, Chante Thompson, Lamarr (Gilbert) Bain, Shaniska Vivido, Kaywanna Vivido, Malikah Vivido-Rolle, Janice Thompson, Sharon Thompson, Anastacia Thompson, Sandy Lewis, Yancy Lewis, Danni Lewis and Bridget (Emerson) Gooden; Nephews: Ned (Lona) Munnings, Deon Neely, Kendrick (Sharon) Neely, Timeko (Wanda) Thompson, Shanardo Thompson, Cleophas Cooper, Kashi Thompson, Yves Thompson, Yannick Thompson, Courtney Thompson, Henry Brown, Holland Griffin, Gareth Rolle, Lavardo (Mildrew) Munroe, Jason Sands, Alex Thompson, Tory Thompson and Lyden (Henrietta) Lewis; Grand-Nieces: Ashley Rolle, Shonise Rolle, Macashala Cox, Shanae Thompson, Garrinique Edwards, Gildisha Bain, Gilbrea Bain, Michaela Farrington, Mariah Farrington, Edrinique Rahming, Quetel Gardiner, Kevianna Summer, Rokelle Ferguson, Ariel Ferguson, Nadia

Munnings, Kianna Bailey, McKenzi Lewis, Keneisha McKenzie, Melia Williams, Kendisha Edgecombe, Jayquisha Hinsey, Faith Thompson, Taylor (Brandon) Everteze, Kayla Gooden, Kiva (Bernard) Amuri, Whitney Lewis, Imani Light, Keianna Newbold, Nadia Coleby, Azariah Bowe, Ayesha Bowe, Alnezell Bowe and Shanell Thompson; Grand-Nephews: Gilvardo Bain, Gilberto Bain, Brian Bullard, Michael Farrington Jr., Alliston Ferguson, Gregory McKinney, Keith (Dara) Lewis, Kamar Gooden, Korre Gooden, Clarence W. Lewis, Clarence Lewis IV, Cameron Lewis, Rafael Johnson, Lynden Lewis Jr., Nelson Lewis, Kendrick Neely Jr., PC 4156 Jeramie Jean, Nathor (Tory) Thompson and Stephen Thompson; God-Children: Dario Hanna and Sybol Haskins; other Relatives and Friends: Virginia Roberts & Family, Eloise (Panny) Gibson & Family, Maria Middleton & Family, Sharon Cox & Family, Cindy Russell, Colleen Johnson, Ettiemae Deveaux, Maria Felder, Anthony Thompson, Carrol Pinder, Sandra Rolle, Sister Madeline Mackey, Agatha Joyce, Gina Russell & Family, Jamal Williams, Gino Williams, Paul (Victoria) Roberts, Carolyn Turnquest, Sandradee Gardiner, Bonny Solomon & Family, Barry Thompson, Peter Thompson, Paul Thompson, Wilfred Solomon, Diann Thompson, Eddie Thompson, Victoria Thompson & Family, Judy Davis, Margaret Roberts, Eddie Roberts, Franklyn Roberts, Elick Rockerts, Andrea Pierre & Family, Rowena Cleare, Tamesha Pyfrom & Family and Yolanda Light, Keith McSweeney Sr., Pastor Henry Hinsey, Deacon Leslie Duncombe, Brian Bethel, Rev. Newton Hamilton, Beverley Braynen & Family, Cynthia McKenzie & Family, Peter Douglas & Family, Glen (Clinger) Johmson, Sharon Smith & Family, Whitney Bastian, Kariel Hart & Family, Jerome Scott & Family, Thea Moss, Merrel Rolle, Darrel Rolle, Zemi Moxey, Kenrico (Ursula) Marshall, Nelson (Shirley) Gaitor, Paul Marshall, Wayne Cleare, Violet Cleare, Francis Spence & Family, Pastor Dorina Dean, Anthony (Janessia) Russell, Pauline Edgecombe & Family, Immacula Forbes & Family, Edroy Rahming, Kelly Seymour, Donna Stubbs, Ruthnell Portel, Playdell Humes, Valderine Adderley, Delvin Taylor, Nakita Smith (Kidney Center Freeport), Nurse Miller (Rand Memorial Hospital), Bernadette Bartlett & Family, Dr. Kemp (Rand Memorial Hospital), Jerry (Shakara) Trott, Sarah Bowleg & Family, Timothy Hinsey & Family, Dianne Smith & Family, Ingrid Braynen, Pandora Evans, Nurse Edgecombe (Fresh Creek Clinic), Dewitt Edgecombe, Kenry Stubbs, Mable Stubbs, Fredrick Bowleg, Cedric Wlson, Yvonne Blair-Smith, Glen (Chubby) Miller, Carrol Minnis, Stanford (Mary) Culmer, Emily Miller, Charmaine Woodside, Niqel Edgecombe, Suzanne Simms and Alice Rigby-Campbell.

Viewing will be held in the “Perpetual Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Solider Roads, Nassau, New Providence on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.