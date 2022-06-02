RESTVIEW MEMORIAL MORTUARY AND CREMATORIUM LIMITED

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MS. ZERLENA CECILE GENTLE age 82 years of St. Andrews Drive, Treasure Cay, Abaco and formerly of Nassau, New Providence will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Full Gospel Assemblies of God, Treasure Cay, Abaco. Officiating will be Rev. Rudolph McKinney, assisted by Pastor Clint LaRoda and Pastor Gary Hudson. Interment will follow in the Treasure Cay Public Cemetery, Treasure Cay, Abaco.

She was predeceased by her Adopted Daughter: Melvern Cornish.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Daughter: Marsha Roberts; Grand Children: Tamar Roberts and Taj Anderson; Great-grandchildren: Samara, Caleb, Evania, Gabriel, Adorai, Taj Jr., Dakai; Sister: Rosie Grant; Nephews: Errol, Claudius, Calvin, Melvin and Percy Grant. Martin and Ricky Throatman; Nieces: Rose Cecilia Askew, Cleo Grant, Michelle Major, Chimene Grant and Ernestine Sears; Adopted Daughters: Louise Dawkins and Christina Gibson; Godchildren: Melvern Cooper and Karen Deveaux; host of other Relatives and Friends including: Hon. Kirk Cornish (Member of Parliament North Abaco), Rev. Stafford Symonette and Family, Rev. Joseph Norris and Family, Pastor. Gary Hudson and family, Pastor Rudolph McKinney and family, Pastor Clint Laroda and family, Pastor Curtis Cooper and Family, Pastor Alexander and Brenda Archer, Peterson and Louisa James, Phylis, Cleophil and Philisia Nairn, Kimberley Major, Melissa, Meghan and Makyle Grant, Donna Grant, John and Lorinda McIntosh, Olive Forbes and Family, Elmore and Florence Sawyer, Berkley and Andray Roberts, Rudolph and Terry Rolle, Christopher and Myrtis Russell, Nelrose Parker, Gaylene Laing and family, Maryann Fowler and Family, Paula Theagene, Bradley and Eleanor Stuart, Johnny and Joan Knowles, The entire Full Gospel Family, Treasure Cay Community, Dr. Charite and staff of Integrated Medical.