Multimillion-dollar luxury development announced for GB

A world-leading luxury hotel brand is set to develop a new resort and branded residences in the Discovery Bay area of Grand Bahama.

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas’ resort village will span 36 acres and comprise 45 prefabricated waterfront and canal villas along 2,400 feet of beach frontage.

Other amenities include a marina, artist studios, fitness center, signature restaurant, beach venue, boathouse, and pool bar.

Calling the project transformational for Grand Bahama, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said one of the most important features of of the luxury development will be its environmentally conscious footprint.

“Not only will the resort provide jobs and a much-needed boost to the economy of Grand Bahama, but it will provide an ideal framework for local and international researchers to further develop sustainable approaches to environmental stewardship. The resort village will be unique while providing the upscale guest experience the Six Senses brand is known for,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“This is another step toward the recovery of Grand Bahama. Six Senses will complement the plans we are working on for Grand Bahama, including a world-class international airport. The future of Grand Bahama is bright and Six Senses’ commitment to additional development in the future is a signal that The Bahamas is still the best partner for developers and visitors.”

A press release from the developers said there will also be a marine research and dive center focused on coastal resiliency, native plantings, and land restoration. Additional land and sea areas will be designated as preserves, further

enhancing the local biosphere.

Speaking to the announcement, the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited (GBPA), and the Grand Bahama Development Company Limited (DEVCO) said the multimillion-dollar investment is slated to bring hundreds of jobs in its construction phases, as well as permanent jobs and world-class training opportunities.

It’s also expected to bring an added boom to the island’s real estate market.

“The development and investment team behind this transformational project, the Weller Development Partners, and Pegasus Capital Advisors, were brought to the table by GBPA Director Rupert Hayward. The GBPA and DEVCO have been working with the group for the past three years to help bring this vision to fruition, as it represents not only a tremendous boost to the economy, but also a diversification of the island’s tourism offering. This project fulfills the mandate of the GBPA and supports a core objective of the GBPA’s Revitalization and Expansion of the Economy of Freeport (REEF) report, commissioned in 2020 to expand the tourism product as well as the real estate and urban renewal sectors,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the development will receive an investment from the Global Fund for Coral Reefs to provide capital and technical assistance, leading to the increased resilience of reefs and the communities that depend on them.

Six Senses Chief Executive Officer Neil Jacobs said the company is eager to reflect the authenticity of Bahamian lifestyle, culture, and landscape through organic pathways and architectural design, to create a community blended with the Six Senses signature ethos of wellness, sustainability, crafted guest experiences, and emotional hospitality.