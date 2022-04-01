Munroe: Excessive sentence in sex case

Following public outrage after a 40-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison after impregnating a 14-year-old schoolgirl, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday the perpetrator should have received a lesser sentence because the victim willingly had sex with him, despite her being under the age of consent.

“If you were to rape a virgin and if you were to rape a prostitute, both are rape, but you’re likely to be awarded a higher sentence for raping a nun than raping a prostitute,” Munroe told reporters. “That’s just what the case was.”

On Monday, the man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl, the result of a plea deal.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams was accused of victim-blaming after a comment on the matter. Williams was asked by a reporter to give insight into why prosecutors agreed to the sentence, which many in the public saw as too lenient.

He said, “We have a generation of highly sexualized young people, whether through media or association, and who because of parental inattention, lack of parental oversight and in some cases, tacit encouragement and acquiescence, engage in risky behaviors. The facts of this case dictated the course of action.”

Prominent activist and attorney Marion Bethel and several members of Parliament were among those who criticized Williams. Those MPs included Seabreeze MP Leslia Brice and Golden Gates MP Pia Glover Rolle, minister of state for the public service.

But Munroe said, “I don’t see it as victim-blaming. It is simply that you sentence based on what happens.”

Munroe argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he does not understand the controversy over the issue.

“It’s not rape,” he said. “The issue is that you’re being punished because the person is under the age of consent.”

Munroe added, “The charge was unlawful sexual intercourse, which means that it’s not rape, which means that you are being punished because as a big man you shouldn’t be having sex with anybody under 16.

“If the person is under 16, if you force them, they would still charge you with sex with somebody under 16.

“But the sentencing court would say that you forced this person, they didn’t initiate it, so you will get a higher sentence than somebody who initiates it with you.”

Section 11 of the Sexual Offences Act states that any person who has unlawful sexual intercourse or attempts to have unlawful sexual intercourse with a person between 14 and 16 is liable to life in prison.

However, Munroe said that, as a lawyer, he believes the man should not have accepted the plea deal.

Munroe said four years is too long and the “standard” sentence for “rape when a person doesn’t consent” is seven years.

He said, “If I were advising the accused and someone gets seven years for raping somebody, I wouldn’t be advising my client to agree to four years for unlawful intercourse, because I would say that if we go to court, you would say to the judge, ‘He didn’t rape her. She consented.’”

When challenged that the victim could not have consented because she was under the age of consent, Munroe claimed that the victim was able to consent since she was seven years old, but her consent “does not matter” until she is 16.

“To say that somebody engaging with a young under-aged person in a club, for instance, where only adults should be, as opposed to picking up a schoolgirl in school clothes. … If I happen to engage with an under-aged child in a bar where she is dressed out of school uniform, I should hope that people would see that that’s a little bit different than going and picking up a schoolgirl in her school uniform.”

He added, “At the end of the day, the public can be outraged. … At the end of the day, the persons would have agreed to this sentence, including the victim, because you have to solicit victim feedback for plea deals.

“And you can engage a debate on it, but I would hope that we always sentence fellows who have sex with young children against their will more harshly than those who have sex with anybody who appears to be agreeing regardless of their age.”

Munroe added, “I am having great difficulty understanding that people don’t understand the difference between [if] I lure a young child out of the house, I trick her, I hold her down, have sex with her against her will, and if she comes out and has sex with me willingly.

“Both of those things are wrong. Both of those things are a crime but everyone should understand there should be different levels of punishment given the differing circumstances.”