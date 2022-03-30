Munroe: Govt serious about crime despite FNM critiques

Responding to criticism from Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe yesterday defended government efforts to combat increasing levels of violent crime in The Bahamas.

Munroe said that after being sidelined by the Minnis administration, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is again at the forefront of that effort.

“We had a briefing where the police was quite blunt with us about what was happening, the steps that could be taken,” he told reporters outside Cabinet.

“Deputy Commissioner Fernander indicated that he is putting together the same team that he led that reduced murders to under 100 before he was sidelined, if you remember.

“So, they had reduced murders to under 100 and then the previous administration sidelined then-assistant commissioners Fernander, Deleveaux and Strachan and Greenslade.

“Well, he is back.

“He is putting together his team.

“They are targeting the gangs. They are targeting people on bail. They are targeting the drug shops. And it was quite clear at the meeting that they had introduced saturation patrols into the hot spots. That was said.

“Other participants at the conclave involved persons who are concerned with engaging people before they become criminals. So, you look at it holistically.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Philip Davis convened an urgent conclave with high-level stakeholders to address a recent spate of murders.

Pintard was critical of the conclave saying it was “nothing more than a briefing” as he issued a list of recommendations to address crime in The Bahamas.

Munroe said the opposition is insincere in its claims of wanting to be bipartisan.

“It is kind of disingenuous when you don’t know and come with pre-packaged plans,” Munroe said.

“Either you tried those plans in the past and it didn’t work, or you didn’t try them and you have to explain why you didn’t try them.

“But I’m not an optimist for them to be sincere in their approach, but I do hope that they will change course and become sincere. The prime minister is genuine about engaging everyone to solve this problem because we’re all in the boat.”