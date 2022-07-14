Munroe: It would be unwise for govt to disclose settlement sums

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday that it is “unwise and not sensible” for the government to disclose what it pays out in settlements.

Munroe, who was wrapping up debate on the Rehabilitation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, said if the government disclosed the sums paid out in settlements it could hamper negotiations in future settlements.

“… When citizens get money the state ends up paying costs,” he said.

“The reason that when you settle a matter you don’t say how much you paid is because you have a line of people behind you wanting to know, ‘How much did you give Mr. Rolle? If you give Mr. Rolle $10,000 you can’t give me less than that.’

“… I have never settled any matter with any private institution where there wasn’t a confidentiality order.

“It is disingenuous to suggest that The Bahamas government, [which] is an entity most sued in the court, would disclose the level of settlements that we are entering into to provide fodder for people to say, ‘When I negotiate with you now I know that he got X, so you have to pay me X plus.’

“It is not wise. It is not a sensible way to do business.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard disagreed.

On a point of order, he said the government is obliged to disclose how much it pays civil servants awarded settlements.

“For public servants who are getting settlements from government, governments are obliged to share what they are giving to public servants, particularly who are sitting in sensitive positions, so the public can know there is nothing untoward that is going on here,” he said.

“You have persons who are in sensitive positions who are in charge of investigations that are high profile.

“During the exact period they are doing the investigation, they are elevated in terms of their job and they have a settlement based on past grievances that they have.

“It is important for the public to know that the figure that they got is commensurate with the injury that they experienced so that no one is left to speculate that if they got a million dollars, they could say that has never happened before in this or any other similar jurisdiction, [and] there must be something untoward.

“So you are protecting the individual as well who is receiving this settlement.”

The government recently reached undisclosed settlements with Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson and several former members of the board of Bahamas and Power and Light, including the former chairperson Darnell Osborne.

It also reached a $2.5 million settlement with former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson who was acquitted of corruption related charges.