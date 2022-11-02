Munroe ‘not satisfied’ with DPP’s management

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said police have expressed concern that the director of the Department of Public Prosecutions is not aggressively appealing fines for bail offenders that see them released back on the streets.

He also said police investigators have felt disrespected when serious cases are not prosecuted by senior attorneys in the department but defendants engage experienced lawyers.

Munroe said he has asked Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell to organize a meeting with himself, the commissioner of police and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Garvin Gaskin to go over those concerns.

“We are not satisfied with his management of the office and what we are seeing,” he said. “And we’re going to have a conversation with him over it.”

He said if the meeting could be set up “within the course of this week, that would not be soon enough for me”.

“[Police are] not pleased, for instance, that you could have a case for murder that is being defended by two queen’s counsel and a number of junior lawyers and he would not be doing it personally. And people at a higher level would not be doing it,” he said.

“That’s regarded by the officers who work the case as being disrespectful to their work and there is something to be said for that.”

Munroe said there is also an issue with “persons being admitted for bail, for armed robbery, murder, being ordered to be electronically monitored, breaching the terms of their bail insofar as that is concerned, going back to court, being fined in many cases and not remanded”.

“The issue there is that the courts respond to what is happening,” he said.

“[The DPP] is independently in charge of the prosecutorial system. I have not been advised that there have been any appeals of those decisions onward to the Court of Appeal.

“That is troubling to me as a practitioner who’s been in practice for three decades and we would have a conversation around it.

“I’ve asked Minister Campbell to arrange a meeting as soon as possible. It’s a problem that we have put together an entire unit, an electronic monitoring unit, headed by, I think it’s either a superintendent or an assistant superintendent. That is manpower directed towards the purposes that we monitor people and we need to have value and results for our efforts. I’m not satisfied that that is happening.”

Munroe said his job as minister is not to do the police force’s job, “but to respond to the police when they have issues that arise”.

“And they put it to me and I respond to that,” he said.

Over the past few months, police have arrested dozens of people for alleged violation of bail conditions.

Many of those people have been given a fine or have been released again pending a trial for that offense after pleading not guilty.