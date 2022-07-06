Munroe not surprised by claim Minnis had interfered with police force

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said on Tuesday it would not be surprising that former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had supposedly interfered with the decision-making of then-Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who last week claimed to feel “betrayed and deceived” by the Minnis administration over the handling of a number of senior officers.

Rolle was referring to the decision to send eight senior officers on leave in 2019, including Clayton Fernander, who is now

commissioner of police, and incoming Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux.

The government recently settled with Fernander and Deleveaux, who sued after they were sent on leave, but the amount of the settlements has not been revealed.

In a move that then-Minister of National Security Marvin Dames assured was “nothing sinister,” senior officers Emrick Seymour, Stephen Dean, Clarence Reckley, Theophilus Cunningham, Ashton Greenslade, Ken Strachan, Fernander and Deleveaux were all directed to take their months of accumulated vacation.

Rolle, whose last day in office was Tuesday, said he refused to sign the extension letters for the officers to remain at other government agencies where most were reassigned after their leave ended. He said the ordeal became so “hot” that he told the former prime minister he wanted to take early retirement and the administration could “find someone else”.

Speaking to the media at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Munroe said, “Remember now, the former prime minister said that he was prepared to infringe the constitution. He said that in Parliament. So it wouldn’t be surprising that they did.”

Munroe was making an obvious reference to a statement made by Minnis in 2020 that future governments may be forced to make “unconstitutional decisions” for the advancement of the country.

Munroe said the fact that the senior officers were reinstated so soon after the September 2021 general election (some within days) was proof that the commissioner was no longer under “compulsion” by the Minnis administration.

“The commissioner of police was very frank in what he said. I am able to say from personal knowledge, because when it happened to Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Strachan, I represented him, and when it started with the other ACPs, I gave them advice in terms of the litigation. Bjorn Ferguson represented them.

“But I would have occasion to meet with the commissioner of police, and it was clear to me from what he said that what was happening was directed, and not by his choice.

“And the clear test of that is, you will recall that by the time the prime minister (Philip Davis) came to be sworn in, the ACPs had been reinstated. So he hadn’t been directed by anyone to reinstate them, so I read that he had been directed to do to them what he did, and when those people (the FNM) lost the ballot, then he wasn’t under that compulsion anymore,” he said.

Munroe asserted that the commissioner of police will not be getting instructions or interference from the Davis administration.

“Notwithstanding that people seek to push us to do the police’s job, we have been resolute in saying that a policing plan is for the commissioner of police,” he said.

“Our job is to provide him with resources. He is the law enforcement professional. I don’t want to be the commissioner of police. Prime Minister Davis doesn’t want to be commissioner of police. We had a very competent one that wasn’t permitted to function fully. We have a competent one incoming.”

He added that the only way the government ought to be able to have any input on the commissioner’s plan is a matter of dealing with the budget, and even there, the public will be able to question the political decision-making.

Minnis was asked on Sunday to respond to Rolle’s statement regarding interference by the political directorate when he was prime minister.

He said only, “Conversations between commissioners and PM’s are confidential, similar to Cabinet.”

Under the constitution, the commissioner of police is vested with the authority to “… make postings and appointments on transfer within the police force of officers in that force … ”