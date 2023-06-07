Munroe says he was not prepared to work with prison chief

In a new court filing, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has outlined events he said led to a decision within days of the change in government in September 2021 to place Commissioner of Corrections Charles Murphy on administrative leave, including what he contends was Murphy’s inability to provide an update on COVID-19 protocols at the prison.

Munroe also alleges that Murphy had possibly exposed him to contempt of court by failing to immediately follow a Supreme Court order that a man who was in custody be released from the facility.

Munroe also said the government has had to pay almost $500,000 to officers suspended without disciplinary process.

Murphy, who remains on administrative leave, has taken legal action against the government, seeking an order quashing the decision to place him on leave.

After he was sent home, the two deputy commissioners of corrections, Bernadette Thompson-Murray and Doan Cleare, who had been forced to take leave by the former administration, were brought back to the prison with Cleare now serving as acting commissioner. The deputy commissioners had filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the government, claiming that they were forced to take vacation to facilitate the appointment of Murphy as commissioner.

The move was particularly controversial given that Munroe’s firm had represented the deputy commissioners in their case against the government.

The Davis administration has since settled with Thompson-Murray and Cleare.

Murphy’s matter is set to go before a Supreme Court judge tomorrow.

In his affidavit, filed yesterday, Munroe said that at a meeting with Murphy on September 27, 2021, days after he became minister of national security, the corrections commissioner was unable to provide a COVID-19 update on the institution at a time when COVID was very real in the world.

“All other heads of agencies had the COVID update for their organizations ready,” Munroe said.

“I inquired as to whether incoming inmates were tested for COVID. The applicant (Murphy) indicated that there was no testing of inmates as this was not possible even using rapid antigen testing.

“I advised the applicant that having read my brief it appeared to me that he was running Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) contrary to the provisions of the Correctional Services Act.”

The minister continued, “On his inquiry, I advised that this was as BDOCS could not be legally and properly run without at least one deputy commissioner for discipline and two assistant commissioners for the Training Board.

“I advised that I was aware that he had purported to suspend/discipline correctional officers where there was no proper process. The applicant responded that he had requested that my predecessor in office, Marvin Dames, effect appointments to those posts but Minister Dames had refused to act.”

Munroe said, “Subsequent to our meeting with the applicant, a number of corrections officers suspended by the applicant without the engagement of the proper disciplinary process were returned to work. The sum paid to these officers for the time that they were suspended without disciplinary process exceeds $487,000.”

Munroe said that at his meeting with the commissioner, he advised him that he had received correspondence from attorney Keod Smith relative to an assertion that both Murphy, and by extension himself as minister, were in breach of an order of Justice Loren Klein directing that a warrant of commitment for Prescott Smith be canceled and that Smith be released from BDOCS.

“I advised that as a copy of the filed order was said to have been delivered to BDOCS and at the time of our meeting it was said that Prescott Smith was still in custody, at the time of our meeting he had exposed me to possible contempt of court finding,” the minister said.

“I advised that in my 30 plus years of practice, I had managed to avoid any citation and within a week of taking office as minister his potential default had exposed me to a risk of citation. I advised that orders of the court were to be taken seriously and strictly complied with.”

Munroe continued, “Given what I assessed to be the applicant’s nonchalant attitude to providing a COVID update along with the approach to testing and protocols in place to comply with orders of the Supreme Court, I advised the applicant that as I am personally liable for the superintendence of BDOCS, unlike the police force and defense force, I was not prepared to work with him given what was the state of affairs.

“I asked the applicant to consider his options and that we would meet on Wednesday 30th September, 2021 to be advised as to any proposal he might have. I advised him that I wanted to honor his years of service.”

He said he anticipated that Murphy would have explored a posting to “another suitable position in the public service” for the relatively short period he had remaining before proceeding on pre-retirement leave.

“As indicated to the applicant, while I was not prepared in the circumstances to be exposed to personal liability given what appeared to be his attitude/approach, I wished to respect his time of service,” Munroe said.

He said after it became clear that Murphy either saw no possibility for service or had not looked, he (Munroe) sought advice from the administrators at the ministry.

“In order to investigate the applicant’s assertion with regard his running of BDOCS, in particular the COVID protocols, discipline administered, and persons ‘suspended’ from duty, the presence of the applicant on premises would not be appropriate,” the minister said.

“The advice was that in order to facilitate a full and fair investigation the applicant be directed to proceed on administrative leave without loss of benefits or rights.”

Munroe said that given that Murphy was directed to proceed on leave, the two substantive deputy commissioners of correction, Cleare and Thompson-Murray, were directed to return to BDOCS.

“Pursuant to the Correctional Services Act, I inquired of the two substantive deputy commissioners if either wished to act as commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Murray agreed that Deputy Commissioner Cleare should act for the period of the applicant’s leave,” he said.

Prescott Smith subsequently took legal action against the corrections commissioner, attorney general and others, asserting that he was held in a cell with five other inmates originally, and later three other inmates. Smith further averred in his statement of claim that after he was released he tested positive for COVID, Munroe said.

“Given the foregoing and other allegations related to the conduct of the applicant, I sought permission to convene an independent body to investigate further the facts as set out hereinbefore and to investigate the allegations that would include hearing from the applicant,” the minister said.

“It was proposed that that body would be chaired by a former head of corrections in Canada with whom we have a memorandum of understanding with regard BDOCS, Clement Foster, a former prison officer at the then Her Majesty’s Prison who was a retired banker, and Lennox Coleby a counsel and attorney.

“The communications on this body were well advanced and a request to Cabinet was formulated.”

But Munroe said, “Following the commencement of the applicant’s pre-retirement leave the payment to the members of the board was not approved. Notwithstanding this refusal to fund an independent inquiry, deficiencies disclosed were addressed.”

The minister added, “… I made all efforts to have an independent review body in place to conduct an investigation before the applicant reached the age of retirement leave. I have been bemused by how long things take to come to fruition in the public service as opposed to the private sector.”