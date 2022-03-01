Munroe wants new block at prison

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday that he will propose to Cabinet that a new high medium-security unit be built at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

“The approximate cost of that project will be in the region of $35 million to $40 million,” Munroe told reporters outside the current medium-security unit.

“It will involve prefab steel prison cells — three stories of them — that are centrally controlled. It will have to take into account the government’s policy on renewable energy. So, it will have photoelectric cells on the roof.

“It will basically be one where all the contraband you see that they would have hidden in their cells, the steel cells don’t permit you to dig and hide anything in them at all because they are just plate steel.”

Munroe said he believes the proposal will be “favorably received” by Cabinet.

He said he expects the funds for the new unit to be allocated in the upcoming fiscal budget if the proposal is approved.

Prior to his interview with reporters, Munroe led a delegation of officials, including US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts and Acting Commission of Corrections Doan Cleare, on a tour of medium security.

The delegation of fewer than two dozen people had to approach two gates to gain entry to the cells.

It led to a courtyard with basketball hoops at each end.

At the right, was a small, dirty scaffold that stood in dust, which appeared to be the result of construction work.

“We are refurbishing some of the cells,” an official said, gesturing at the dust.

Another official then led the delegation, which The Nassau Guardian was a part of, to one of the cells.

There were no inmates inside but it was apparent that the room was in use.

Shoes, paper bags with personal items, jugs of water and other items lined some of the roughly 10 bunk beds.

Freshly ironed clothes hung from hangers on some of the metal frames.

After leaving the cell, a prison official led the delegation to a room that appeared to be under construction.

There, three inmates were applying cement mix to the wall.