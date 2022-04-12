Murder accused granted bail after court shown alibi evidence

A man accused of murder and attempted murder was granted $30,000 bail with reporting conditions after his lawyer produced video evidence that purported to show he was elsewhere.

On January 17, prosecutors charged Darius Hall, 21, of First Street, The Grove, with the December 22, 2021 murder of David Gray and the attempted murders of Carlos Newland and Chavez McPhee after an alleged eyewitness placed him on the scene.

The charges stem from a shooting in Montell Heights.

At the bail application, Hall’s lawyer, Lennox Coleby, said it was impossible for his client to be different places at the same time.

He asked Justice Deborah Frazer to review surveillance footage that purported to show that he was not in Montell Heights at the time alleged by the prosecution.

It will be up to a jury to decide which account is correct.

However, in the meantime, Frazer granted Hall bail on the condition that he wears an ankle monitoring device, keeps a curfew and reports to a police station three times a week.

Timothy Bailey appeared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.