Murder accused to stand trial

Artesia Davis March 20, 2023
A man charged with a murder that took place a year ago was on Friday committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Godfrey Minnis, 35, is accused of the March 21, 2022 murder of Bertram Moss during an armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Minnis gunned down Moss in Bain Town and stole his trail bike.

Minnis received a voluntary bill of indictment that contains the statements of the witnesses who will testify at his trial.

Minnis, who is on remand, is due to be arraigned before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on May 21.

At that time, the matter will be assigned to a judge for trial.

