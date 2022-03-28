News

Murder suspect jailed for six months after damaging ankle bracelet

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 10 hours ago
325 1 minute read

A murder suspect was on Friday jailed for six months after he admitted to damaging his electronic monitoring device while trying to remove it.

Godfrey Minnis, 29, pleaded guilty to damaging his ankle bracelet at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The court heard that Minnis tried to remove the tracking device on March 21.

Minnis will spend an extra six months in prison if he doesn’t pay Metro Security Solutions $841.50 for the bracelet.

Minnis is accused of the March 21 murder of Bertram Moss during an armed robbery.

Police allegedly found Minnis in possession of a 9mm pistol and four rounds of ammunition for the weapon.

He was not required to enter pleas to the murder and armed robbery charges. However, he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Bail was denied. Minnis next returns to court on September 28.

Ian Cargill represents Minnis. Inspector Samantha Miah was the prosecutor.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 10 hours ago
325 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of PM convenes crime conclave

PM convenes crime conclave

10 hours ago
Photo of Colorful, eventful time for royals in The Bahamas

Colorful, eventful time for royals in The Bahamas

10 hours ago
Photo of ‘We will support your decision on your future’

‘We will support your decision on your future’

10 hours ago
Photo of Man accused of murder of businessman

Man accused of murder of businessman

10 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker