Murder suspect jailed for six months after damaging ankle bracelet

A murder suspect was on Friday jailed for six months after he admitted to damaging his electronic monitoring device while trying to remove it.

Godfrey Minnis, 29, pleaded guilty to damaging his ankle bracelet at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The court heard that Minnis tried to remove the tracking device on March 21.

Minnis will spend an extra six months in prison if he doesn’t pay Metro Security Solutions $841.50 for the bracelet.

Minnis is accused of the March 21 murder of Bertram Moss during an armed robbery.

Police allegedly found Minnis in possession of a 9mm pistol and four rounds of ammunition for the weapon.

He was not required to enter pleas to the murder and armed robbery charges. However, he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Bail was denied. Minnis next returns to court on September 28.

Ian Cargill represents Minnis. Inspector Samantha Miah was the prosecutor.