Murder suspect on bail shot dead 

A 46-year-old man of Foxdale was shot and killed at a nightclub in Fox Hill around 3 a.m. yesterday, police said.

Police reported that the man was involved in a physical altercation with another male who shot him.

The victim was on bail in relation to a murder charge and was being electronically monitored, according to police.

Police have repeatedly lamented the fact that many suspects accused of murder and other serious crimes, as well as murder victims, were on bail in relation to murder and other crimes at the time of the new offenses.

In January, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander reported that most of the individuals charged with murder in 2022 were already on bail.

The bail issue and legislative changes over the years have remained controversial given that suspects have a constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable period.

The judicial system has been plagued by a chronic backlog of cases, preventing many suspects from getting early trial dates.

Many end up on bail, even if there is only an expectation that they will not be tried within a reasonable time. Police say this contributes significantly to high crime rates.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has repeatedly said people charged with murder should be kept in custody for their own protection.

Earlier this month, Munroe said officials were experiencing “significant gains” in the fight against crime this year due to increased resources.

He said crime in the Fox Hill Division has decreased by 42 percent.

In relation to the latest murder, police issued the usual appeal to members of the public who may have information that can assist in apprehending a suspect to contact police.