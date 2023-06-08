Murder trial discontinued

The murder trial of the man accused of the 2016 murder of businessman Albert Rahming was discontinued yesterday.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Cordell Frazier issued a nolle prosequi directing that the case come to an end, one day after the presiding judge refused to allow Marco Davis’ alleged confession into evidence.

As a result of the acting DPP’s directive, Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns discharged the all-woman jury without requiring them to return a verdict.

Prosecutors alleged that Davis, while acting along with Kendino McDonald, fatally shot 49-year-old Rahming in his Mercedes Benz, which was parked by the Montagu Foreshore. Rahming was a partner in BodyZone Fitness and Fantasy web shops, which are both defunct.

McDonald was murdered in 2021 while on bail for the matter.

The prosecution’s case against Davis collapsed after the trial judge, Archer-Minns, did not allow his purported confession into evidence.

Davis, however, remains in custody. He is serving an eight-year prison sentence for the armed robbery of Super Value Cable Beach in 2016.

Public defenders Dorsey McPhee, Marianne Cadet and Danielle Kemp represented Davis. Timothy Bailey was the prosecutor.