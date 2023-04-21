Murder victim was ‘passionate’ about youth work

Police have identified the woman who was found in a South Beach canal with gunshot injuries as Yinka Strachan, 42.

Strachan was a mother of four who was heavily involved in dancing and the arts, according to a friend who described her as a mentor.

She was discovered after 3 p.m. Wednesday by a group of males swimming in the canal, police said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon in relation to her murder.

“She was retrieved from the water and upon close examination, it was discovered that she had gunshot injuries to the upper body and lower body,” Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters at the scene.

Strachan, a resident of South Beach, was extremely passionate about youth work, especially as a choreographer and playwright, according to one of her former students, Marcos Armbrister, 27, who said he met her when he was 12 and she inspired his love for public speaking and acting. He said they remained friends ever since.

“We worked very closely in a few youth ministries,” Armbrister told The Nassau Guardian in a phone call.

“She was my dance leader, as well as my drama leader. She had an affinity for the arts.

“She always loved anything that she could get her hands on, whether it was playwriting or directing.

“She always had an affinity for the arts and helping young people express themselves through the arts. Nobody could write a play like Yinka.

“Yinka was one of the best playwrights and directors. It was always comedic and always had a storyline behind it. It always had a theme that would draw you in.

“Dance was her number one love. She grew up in Faith Baptist Church, that’s where she got her first love for dance. So, we moved to Believers Worship Centre and that’s where she was in charge of drama and dance. That was where her babies took off.”

Armbrister added, “Yinka was that person who would bring you over to her house, feed you, cook for you. Every young person [who] worked under Yinka, she wasn’t just your dance leader, she was like a surrogate mom, big sister, all of that. You grew up with her kids basically being your little siblings.

“Yinka was just always down to laugh, always looking for a good joke, never bothering anybody, never. She was that unassuming person [who] would just prefer to sit in the background and just do whatever she had to do in the background. She never needed recognition, or notoriety.”

Armbrister said he was shocked when he heard the news about Strachan’s death.

“She would never live a life that deserved a death like that,” he said.

“She was sweet. Everybody [who] knew Yinka, loved Yinka. You could meet her today and just fall in love with her infectiousness and her personality.

“She’s a mother, genuinely, beyond actually having biological children. That’s her personality, motherly and nurturing, and just helping you with whatever it is that you need.

“When I first met Yinka, I was probably 12. I’ve known Yinka for 15 years. Yinka really gave me my love that I have for public speaking, drama and acting. That came from Yinka.

“She birthed that in so many different young people [who] grew up with me, and community work, especially throughout Montell Heights, because that’s where our church was at some point in time. The entire community knew her, because she was the dance and drama lady.

“Yinka was passionate about people she loved, passionate about everything she did.”