Murdered 84-year-old woman’s family still reeling

Keino Knowles said yesterday that he is struggling to understand who would want to strangle his 84-year-old grandmother to death.

“It’s like I’m in a dream and I’m just waiting to wake up, because this isn’t the way I thought she would have died,” he said.

“I thought she would have died from old age maybe, and lived to be 90 or 100 like her mother did, but definitely not like this.”

Knowles, 32, a boat captain, was out to sea when he got the news that his grandmother, Pearl Laing, was found dead on her bedroom floor.

Police initially classified Laing’s death as a sudden death after she was found by a relative on March 7.

However, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said that an autopsy revealed Laing had been strangled to death. Fernander said her son was in custody assisting police with the matter.

Knowles said his grandmother, who was from Cat Island, had a “beautiful soul” and that she was a “strong woman”.

She could be miserable at times, but she [was] a loving spirit, a loving soul,” he said.

“I don’t know why somebody would do that. I still can’t understand that.”

Knowles said he’s lived with his grandmother since he was a teenager.

He said he spoke with her on Sunday, March 6.

Having cut his trip short to return home, Knowles said all he found waiting on him was an empty house.

“No Grammy, nobody, nothing,” he said.

“That’s what I found, just the empty house.”

Knowles added, “I was living with her as I was building my place.

“Every time I came back from sea, we would spend time together. I would tell her I love her. I would take her out to the beach.

“We had a very good relationship.

“My grandmother was like my second mother, you know. We were that close. I was living with her from when I was a teenager. She is a very loving person.”

Knowles said the entire ordeal has been confusing and hurtful.

“I don’t really know what to think, because if an autopsy was done and that was the cause of death, now we just have to figure out who would have done this,” he said.

“I don’t know what to think or where to start. I just don’t know.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m just trying to take it in. It feels like a bit of a dream.”

Knowles said despite his grandmother’s age she was able to do a lot for herself.

“This ain’t no feeble woman,” he said.

“She was a strong woman. If I had never told you her age and you met her in person, you would think she was still in her 60s. She was very energetic.”