Last Rites for Muriel Louise Pinder, aged 72 of Kool Acres and formerly of Simms Long Island, who died on 7th September, 2023 will be held on Saturday 23rd of September, 2023 at New Light Ministries on Faith Avenue South at 10:00am.

Officiating will be Rev. Antonio O. Beckford assisted by Other Ministers of Religion. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased by her daughter Tiffany Smith, her sister Isadora Hepburn, and brothers Roger Sr., and Rev. James Pinder.

Left to cherish her memories are her grandchildren Joireanna and Jaidyn Smith, Sisters Julia Green and Sarah Adderley of Simms Long Island, Brother Rev. Hilton Pinder of George Town, Exuma.

Nieces and Nephews: Roger Jr., Pauline, Rupert, Patrice and Roland Pinder, Marion Pinder, Patricia Hamilton and Curline Hanna, Douglas, Calvin and Joyce Greene, Clara Greene-Sands, Sheila, Monique and Rodney Pinder, Simeon Hepburn, Shantell Ferguson, Donna Pinder, Darren, David, and Shanell Adderley, Deandra Joseph, Deshan Walkes,

Numerous Grandnieces and Nephews including Daniel Harrison, Natasha, Calvin Jr., Adrian and Laron Greene, Miracle and Maleah Greene, Douglas Jr., and Terrell Greene, Santano and Perez Hepburn and Tamia Pinder

Great grandnieces and nephews, numerous cousins especially Malvise Knowles and family, other relatives and friends including, Howard Greene, Rev. Simeon Hepburn, Judy Pinder, Jason Smith, and the family of New Light Ministries.

Special mention and thanks is also extended to the doctors and nurses of The Accident and Emergency and Female Surgical Ward #1 of the Princess Margaret Hospital especially Dr. Judith Hall and Rev. Antonio Beckford.

The body will repose on Friday 22nd September, 2023 from 10am-5pm and at the church on Saturday 23rd September, 2023 from 9am until service time.