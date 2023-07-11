MyGateway adds 14 new services to platform

MyGateway has now added 14 new services to its platform, according to a statement from the Digital Transformation Unit, bringing the number of new services added in the past month to 26.

The Ministry of National Security is the latest ministry to improve the convenience of its offerings by going digital.

According to the statement, some of the new services include online applications for security guards and inquiry agents and firms licensing, and for permits to use national symbols.

The statement said Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has lamented the amount of paperwork his ministry has to process and the number of documents he has to physically sign.

“Addressing the volume of paper permits a more efficient use of space, and so space is a resource that is saved by this innovation,” Munroe said.

“Time is a precious resource that is finite, and once spent you can never recover it. So, this innovation will assist us with a more economic use of time and we trust it will get your license printed and in your hand in a much more timely manner.”

Munroe added that the digitization of services will also make fee collection more seamless.

“We are on the road to 50, and we selected these services that unite all of us,” he said.

“The exploitation of these services are for the benefit of the Bahamian people…and the purpose of the permit is to ensure uniformity.”

In late June, the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs added 12 new online services to the MyGateway platform, streamlining the experience of interacting with the ministry.

The Ministry of Agriculture now has the most online services, after adding 12 to the 18 it already allows for the online platform.

For the first time, customers of the Ministry of Agriculture can apply and pay for a booth at the Gladstone Road Farmers Market online, as well as an agricultural farm land lease. Farmers can now renew their registration or apply for a new one.

Other services include dog registration and licensing, and permits to import exotic plants.

In the Department of Marine Resources, customers can apply for duty-free permits for bonefishing, for aquaculture and for a commercial fishing vessel, or equipment for such a vessel.