Mystery deaths

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed today on the bodies of three Americans found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma on Friday.

Health officials, who visited the island, a known tourism paradise, said yesterday it was too soon to conclusively say what caused the deaths, although they had a suspected cause.

The Nassau Guardian understands that one of the victims is Vincent Chiarella, of Alabama. His wife, Donnis Chiarella, was airlifted to New Providence for treatment, then to Florida.

The other two deceased are Robbi Phillips and Michael Phillips, according to a Guardian source.

Police said that after 9 a.m. on Friday, officers were informed by resort staff that a man was found in one of the villas unresponsive.

While en route, police were informed that an additional man and woman were found unresponsive in another villa.

When they entered the first villa, they found a Caucasian man lying on the floor unresponsive. Police said there were no signs of trauma and the local doctor pronounced the victim dead.

In the second villa, officers found a Caucasian man slumped against a wall in a bedroom unresponsive, police said. A Caucasian female was also found unresponsive on a bed. Both individuals showed signs of convulsions.

Again, police said, there were no signs of trauma, and the doctor pronounced them dead.

Police said the couple found in the second villa had complained of illness the previous evening. They attended the local medical facility and returned to Sandals after their treatment.

The two villas were next to each other in the same building, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville confirmed yesterday, adding that officials believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no wider public health issue that they are dealing with.

Referring to the couple found dead in the second villa, Darville said on Friday, “Individuals presented at the clinic with nausea, vomiting, and some symptoms. They were eventually seen and subsequently discharged themselves.”

Austin Chiarella, the son of the couple in the first villa, told ABC News, according to online reports, that his mother, Donnis, “woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move. Her legs and arms were swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”

They were at Sandals celebrating their anniversary, according to their son.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” he was quoted as saying. “My dad was everything to me.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Sandals said a health emergency was initially reported.

“… Following our protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation,” the resort said.

“We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time.”

The resort said that out of respect for the privacy of its guests, it cannot disclose further information at this time.

Darville said the emergency medical team was prepared to set up a makeshift facility to serve as a mini-hospital to address any widespread issues.

“That’s proving to be not the case and we believe that it is an isolated situation that revolves around the four people that were impacted,” he said.

Darville said the team has “some ideas” about what happened but will await official confirmation.

In a statement issued yesterday, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who is also the MP for the Exumas and Ragged Island, offered condolences to the impacted families.

“First in our thoughts are the grieving families,” Cooper said.

“As a native of Exuma and the member of Parliament, I have reached out personally to the families to offer condolences on behalf of the people of Exuma and The Bahamas.

“Since Saturday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and officials from the US Embassy have been working together, including collaborating to expedite the process for the formal identification of the deceased.

“Once the remains have been legally identified, the pathologist can begin the process of identifying the cause of death.”

He added, “We will provide further updates once more information is available. We again offer our sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday the victims will be officially identified this morning.

“We’ll do that first thing in the morning and then begin the process, so that the pathologists can go ahead and do the autopsies,” he said.

Rolle added, “What I would say to folks is let us wait for the assessment because we take the concerns of the family very seriously and we are doing all of the analysis to try to determine the exact cause.

“Our police forensics department is doing their work as well as public health [officials].

“… We just ask persons not to speculate but to please wait. We are working assiduously to get these answers and make it available.”

Rolle said Donnis Chiarella was still hospitalized as of yesterday morning.