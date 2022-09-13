Grand Bahama News

Mystery 'oil rig' slips in GB Harbour

Three weeks ago, a massive oil rig (77.0 meters wide by 98.0 meters long) appeared in Freeport Harbour, towering over the area and visible from miles away.  Residents in the community voiced concern about its status and wondered whether the rig’s arrival was connected to the platforms still anchored off Holmes Rock near Paradise Cove Resort. Grand Bahama News contacted the Freeport Container Port and the Freeport Harbour Company who advised us to speak to the oil rig’s agent, International Shipping Agency.

The agent (not the press agent) of the vessel has not supplied any information on why the rig is in the country. The website marinetraffic.com reported that the platform, La Muralla IV, left the port of Tampico, Mexico, on August 5, sailing at 6.1 knots in a northeast direction heading to Freeport, Bahamas. The rig’s estimated arrival date was August 20. There was also no information forthcoming to confirm whether the newly arrived platform and the jack-up rigs anchored in waters off West Grand Bahama for the past three years are connected.

In early June, Grand Bahama News was told by Assistant Port Controller Janet Russell that the three rigs were scheduled to be transported to Dubai by the end of that month. Russell explained that the rigs’ owners brought them to Grand Bahama for safekeeping after a court matter in Mexico.

