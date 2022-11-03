Funeral Service for the Late NAAMAN DELINER “HYJACK” ROLLE, age 64 years of Bailey Town, Bimini will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. atGateway Outreach Ministry, Porgy Bay, Bimini. Officiating will be Pastor Gilbert Rolle, Jr. assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Bimini Public Cemetery, Porgy Bay, Bimini.

He is survived by his children: Nayvarro, Nayvin, and Nayvaughnte Rolle; grandchildren: Nai’Yana Rolle and Nay’Lani Rolle; brothers: Reverend Franklyn (Vandra), Minister Percell (Philomena), Reverend Joel (Edris), Hartwell, Bruce and Minister Todd (Lyndean) Rolle; sisters: Minister Judith Rolle, Leanora (Steven) Wilson; adopted sister/godmother: Shirley Ritchie; nieces and nephews: Ursula Roker: Minister Pertina Rolle; Latoya (Justin) Knowles; Joelette (Reverend Kendrick) Ferguson; Tiasia Rolle, Anthony, Avaran, and Andrew (Emanuela) Rolle; Ira Saunders, Aldamo (Giselle) Rolle; Percell Rolle, Jr.; Calvin Martin, Jr.; Joel D. Rolle and Todd Rolle, Jr.; 16 grand nieces, 16 grand nephews; special cousins: Shirley Ritchie, Ashley Saunders, Rocky Saunders, Keith Davis, Linda Davis-Bentley and Kent Weech; godchildren: Chenique Pinder; Kayrell and Nakyre Levarity; other relatives and friends: Phyllis Alexander and Family, Collen (Chris) Baker, Alpheus Rolle and Family, Louise Weech and Family, Antoinette Rolle and Family, Dr. Larry (Chris) Bain, Eartha Rolle and Family, Gretchen Martin and Family, Renee Cox and Family, Laura Stevens and Family, Paula Small and Family, Andrea McDuffy and Family, Dwight Flowers and Family, Oswald Flowers and Family, and Rodney Flowers and Family, Presley Saunders and Family, Oleo Saunders and Family, Reverend John Saunders and Family, Christopher Saunders and Family, Sandra Cash and Family, Ralph, Dwight, and Quinton Davis and Family, Paulette Austin and Family, Nora Davis and Family, Kathy Bey and Family, Advenia Warner, Vivian Morrison, Brenda Mays, Gloria Odom, Earl Warner, James Oswald, Corrine Hanna and Family, Descendents of Ludell Hanna, Lloyd Edgecombe and Family, Apostle Gilbert, Sr. and First Lady Yvette Rolle and Family, Pastor Gilbert Jr. and Mrs. Rolle and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Guido Rolle and Family, the entire Gateway Outreach Ministry Family, Tasha Hamilton and Family, D. Shannon and Tassie Bullard and Family, Donavaughn and Christina Bullard, Mattinique Stuart and Family, Jeff Hanna and Family, Amil “Enamel” Levarity and Family, Roosevelt and Glenda Lockhart and Family, Martin Davis and Family, Charles “Softly” Robins and Family, Basil Sands, Jeremey and Sharon Pratt and Family, Apostle Arthur and Mrs. Duncombe, Laila Phelps, Mark and Paulita Lyder and Family, Alethia Rolle and Family, Pastor Alvin and Mrs. Davis and Family, Aaron Smith and Family, Phyliss Frazier and Family, Mrs. Beryl Stuart Family, Julian Russell and Family, Kyle Sherman (United States), Carl Mayer (United States), Leo Castro (United States), Roddy Gonzales (United States), the entire Cathedral of Mt. Zion family, Softly Robins Basketball Campers, former Hawksbill Secondary School Hawks Team, Fisherman’s Paradise Baseball Team, other Retired Baseball and Basketball team members, Min. Obie Wilchcombe, M.P., the entire Bimini Community, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Mt. Zion Sunday School Hall, Porgy Bay, Bimini on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.