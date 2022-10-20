Obituaries
NAAMAN DELINER “HYJACK” ROLLE
NAAMAN DELINER “HYJACK” ROLLE age 64 years of Bailey Town, Bimini died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
He is survived by three sons: Nayvarro, Nayvin and Nayvaughnte Rolle; grandchildren: Nai’Yana and NayLani Rolle; six brothers: Franklyn, Percell, Joel, Hartwell, Bruce and Todd Rolle; two sisters: Judith Rolle and Leanora Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.