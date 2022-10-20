NAAMAN DELINER “HYJACK” ROLLE age 64 years of Bailey Town, Bimini died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

He is survived by three sons: Nayvarro, Nayvin and Nayvaughnte Rolle; grandchildren: Nai’Yana and NayLani Rolle; six brothers: Franklyn, Percell, Joel, Hartwell, Bruce and Todd Rolle; two sisters: Judith Rolle and Leanora Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.