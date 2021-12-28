Business

NAD reports only six cancellations as Omicron surge hits US flights

Knowles: We continue to monitor the evolving impact of the Omicron variant very closely

Lynden Pindling International Airport. FILE

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) received almost 150 international flights between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, with only six airlines canceling flights, Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jan Knowles told Guardian Business yesterday, explaining that it is not known if the cancellations were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

News broadcaster CNN reported yesterday that more than 2,800 flights across the US were canceled on Monday due to surging COVID-19 cases. According to CNN, more than 6,000 flights were canceled globally on Christmas Eve.

Knowles explained that, during the busy holiday season, cancellations occur for many reasons and she could not say whether airlines canceled flights into Nassau, due to the global spike in COVID-19 cases.

“For the period December 24 through December 26, 147 international flights arrived at LPIA,” Knowles said.

“There were six cancellations, which represents just about four percent of the total international and US flights that would have 

operated during that time.

“I am unable to attribute the six cancellations to the new virus variant but we continue to monitor the evolving impact of the Omicron variant very closely.”

Guardian Business understands that flight cancellations have affected some hotel numbers but not to a large degree.

Baha Mar revealed in a statement that it continues to test its employees, some of whom have been positive and have been made to self-isolate at home.

“With our rigorous ongoing testing of our associates, of which we have now completed 405,000 tests since we have reopened, we have ensured that our ongoing operation has not impacted our guest experience,” noted Baha Mar.

“For the past 20 months, we have taken all the necessary precautions in sanitizing and having COVID-19 safety protocols in place across Baha Mar. We are the only private company to offer the COVID vaccine and booster for our associates inside the resort.”

