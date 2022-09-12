NAD turns to tech to make LPIA operations more efficient 

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) has turned to technology to assist it in managing its operations, by entering a three-year contract with AeroCloud Systems to provide flight information display systems (FIDS) and gate management systems (GMS) at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), NAD said in a statement.

The statement explains that NAD’s operations were previously only able to forecast passenger movements three days out. The software now improves forecasting to as far out as 90 days, revealed NAD’s Vice President of Operations Jonathan Hanna.

According to the statement, NAD has become more focused on using technology to automate parts of its operations in order to improve the airport’s overall efficiency.

“AeroCloud’s 100 percent cloud native software platform provides stakeholders with critical data related to cancellations, delays, and diversions, to better assist with day-to-day and long-term planning,” the statement said.

Hanna said that he expects full implementation of AeroCloud Systems’ software ahead of the peak holiday travel period at the end of the year.

“AeroCloud Systems utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to predict and project passenger forecasts. It takes into account seasonality – including peak periods – and pairs that information with data from other sources,” said Hanna.

“What we get, in return, is an improved passenger forecast which provides data as far out as 90 days. This longer lead time allows us to plan more effectively from an operations standpoint.”

The statement explained that this early data will allow airport stakeholders such as the customs and immigration departments, United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), commercial airlines, and retail and food and beverage concessions to plan their operations for the movement of people far ahead of time.

“In addition to predictive data, stakeholders will receive real time updates on delays or cancellations via SMS text,” the statement said.

Hanna added: “With better access to real time and future information, our airport partners can plan more effectively and can adjust operational hours or staffing levels as information is received.

“Passengers can also benefit from the data by receiving accurate updates on flights through the AeroCloud app or via LPIA’s website www.nassaulpia.com.”

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroCloud George Richardson said in the statement that the new system will greatly reduce the amount of manual tasks carried out within NAD’s operations.

“It’s a fail-safe solution and we applaud Lynden Pindling International Airport’s progressive approach towards resolving the disruption issues faced by many airports recently,” said Richardson.