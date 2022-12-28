Nassau Container Port invests in new green technology crane

Nassau Container Port (NCP) is going green with a new eco-efficient crane it has on order, that is expected to help the port build capacity as throughput levels increase and as it prepares to provide shore power, a article revealed.

According to ports and terminals news website Port Technology, the Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane (sixth generation) is expected to be delivered to the container port by July. NCP placed the order for the crane in November.

“Since throughput has recovered to pre-pandemic levels and NCP expects this upward trend to continue, the port has decided to invest in a new crane to increase capacity and promote electrification,” the Port Technology article said.

President and Chief Financial Officer of Arawak Port Development (APD) Dion Bethel said in the article that NCP continues to develop the port and invest in the best equipment to carry out the job of moving cargo.

“We’re interested in the best available lifting equipment that suits our needs, both now and in the future,” said Bethel.

“Konecranes was able to offer us an easily adaptable, high-performance hybrid solution that will help us build even more capacity, as we ready our port for shore power and greater energy efficiency. We also appreciate Konecranes’ digital services, which provide deep insight into the crane’s performance and condition.”

The article explains that NCP will also implement Konecranes’ Truconnect remote monitoring system and web portal, that will allow the company to remotely monitor its new crane.

“The crane sends its data via a secure mobile connection to the Konecranes cloud service, where customers get a full overview of their crane, with information such as the exact location of the crane on the quay, its fuel consumption and handling performance, even if it is offline,” the article said.

The crane is Konecranes’ answer to decreasing the carbon footprint in the shipping industry.