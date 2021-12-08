Nassau Cruise Port reports strong ship bookings for 2022 and 2023

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) has completed its sixth ship berth and has seen ship booking numbers for next year shoot ahead of 2019 numbers, with realized bookings for 2023 already higher than 2022, the port’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura said yesterday.

Cruise ship calls have continuously increased since cruises restarted in July, noted Maura.

He explained that NCP has 14 ship calls in July, 36 in August, 49 in September, 79 in October, 93 in November and is expecting to finish December with 110 ship visits.

Maura called the cruise industry the most resilient industry in the world, explaining that the cruise companies continued to launch new ships and invest in their private islands in The Bahamas even during the pandemic.

“You can see obviously that the industry is rebounding quite well and we’ve all seen a number of times we’ve had five cruise ships out there on a given day. Now we have access to the new sixth berth,” said Maura.

“We’re very confident in our project, very confident that we’re going to see passenger numbers continue to climb and excited about the financial possibilities not only for Nassau Cruise Port, but also for the thousands of stakeholders that are dependent on these cruise passengers who come to visit us every day.

“We’re also excited about the positive impact that our upland construction is going to have on downtown in terms of bringing greater opportunities and greater business to the shopkeepers who have had businesses downtown for so long.”

According to Maura, with the new berth now in play, the port will be able to accommodate 30,000 cruise passengers per day. He said the new berth “materially accrues the revenue

potential of Nassau Cruise Port”.

“That’s what pays the bills, the passenger facility charge and port facility charge… two principle income vehicles,” he said.

Maura said the port’s marine construction will be completed by May and the east side of the port will reopen opportunities for water tour and ferry operators.