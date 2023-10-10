Funeral Service for the late Nathalee Regina Martinborough, age 55 years, a resident of Freeport, Grand Bahama, will be held on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Unity in Christ Assembly, Fiddlers Green, Yeoman Wood Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Jaylon McPhee assisted by Assistant Pastor Edwin Martinborough.

A memorial service will be hosted by Pastor Simeon Outten at New Life Worship Center Coral Road at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 12th, 2023.

She is predeceased by her beloved father: Theodore Martinborough; brother: Oswald Martinborough and sister: Martha Turnquest.



Her memories are treasured by her mother: Fredrica Martinborough; brothers: Vernal (Rhonda), Edwin (Dirlene), Warren, and William Hayward Martinborough; sisters: Naomi (Rudolph) Pratt, Doreen Russell, and Ena Robinson; adopted brother: Ricardo Lightbourne; adopted sisters: Jane Lord, Ivamae Simmons, Patricia Robinson, Stephanie Higgs, Paulette Bing and Rhonda Rolle. nephews: Kevin (Angela) Pratt, Ethan Robinson, Bonaventure and Eric Uriah (Yamika) Turnquest, Theodore “Teddy”, Demetri, Edriel, EdreiTeran, Tianado and Matthew Martinborough; nieces: Bathsheba (Patrick) Fernander, Corrine (Troy) Laing, Adelecia (Jamique) Campbell, Sirena Russell, Tania (Joshua) Sands, Dr. Tracey

(Dr. Lenroy) Martinborough-Bryan, Nadia, Krystal, Tiffany, Edrica, Bree and Blaire Martinborough; grand-nephews: D’Angelo Pratt, Yanni Turnquest, Thorpe Fernander, Trevaughn Laing, Jamique Campbell Jr., Kasey, Tarin and King Martinborough, Shango Woodside Jr. Harper Williams, Brandon Bryan and Jayden Sands; grand-nieces: Phylicia (Renardo) Rolle, Kristi Pratt, Pasha Fernander, Tavia Laing, Riesha and Erika Turnquest, Verneka, Adell and Antholecia Campbell, Celeste Martinborough, Taylor Rolle, Sade and Kai Woodside and Jahniyah Brown; great-grand-nephews: Malcolm Missick, Jayce and Khaleel Pratt, Tavari Hall, Gabriel and Orick Forbes Jr. and Jrue Campbell; great-grand-nieces: Reniyah Rolle, Angelina, Pratt Oriniek Forbes and Carter Munnings; godchild: Aaliyah Lord; numerous cousins especially: Angela Cartwright, Keith (Glenda) Knowles, Donna Knowles, Norma Swain, Kim Lockhart, Kiki McPhee, Stella McPhee, Diane Crossgill, Lucy “Nita” Knowles, Essie Kerr, Bethsheba Taylor-Bowles, Trinton Taylor, and Donque Taylor-Sweeting; a host of friends and relatives including: Henry Williams and family, Arlene Spence, The McPhee family, Tameka Forbes, Adam Campbell, Freddric Cartright and family Hon. D. Shane Gibson, Ashley Flowers, Altovese Munnings, Valerie Smith and family, Justice Derence Rolle, Esper Major and family, Hon. Ginger Moxey, Hon. Michael C. Pintard, Theresa Martinborough, Tabitha and Crystal Lord, Evangelist Jella Mader, Ishmael Balliou, Louisa Saunders, Nurse McCartney, John Rolle, Churchill Tenner-Knowles and family, Dr.Terrell Humes, Patricia Rolle, Elizabeth Grant, Dr. Cecil Thompson, Peter Adderley, Denzel Swain, Pastor Frederick McAlpine, Pastor Abner Meus, Unity in Christ family, Pastor Simeon Outten and New Life Worship family, Bishop Arnold Pinder, Pastor Paul and Minister Margaret Mullings, Pastor Gilbert Rolle and family, Pastor Eddie Victor and family, Pastor Silbert Mills, Pastor Rudolph Roberts, Pastor Kim Thompson and family, Mario Donato, Celly “Right Away” Smith, Shasheena Rolle, Romeko Knowles, Quinton Gordon, Allison Smith, Warren Saunders, Roger Russell, Francheska Stuart, Lisa Moxey, Melbourne Bootle, Italia Hall, Megan Shephard, Shenique Miller, Jerome Sawyer, ASP Stephen Rolle, Supt.Tericita Pinder, Merlene Hilton, Natasha Mansuk, Loretta Mackey, Cindy Laing, Carla Brown Roker, Quinton Laroda, Beverly Moss, Keith (Deebo) Barr, Clarissa Morgan of Jamaica, Yaniris Grant ofNew York, Iva Nixon and family, Rose Symonette and family, the Burrows family, the Cartwright family, the Taylor family, the Knowles Family, the Roker family, the entire Hard Bargain Community, Philip Laramore and family, Picewell Forbes, Clint Watson and the entire staff of the Broadcasting Corporation (ZNS) especially the Northern Service, Kendolyn Sands and family, Deonya Rolle and family, Alfred Forbes and family, the Robinson family, Dr. Guerrero and the staff of Life Sight Center, Dr. Turnquest and Dr. Curling and the staff of Oncology Consultants, the doctors and the staff of Doctor’s Hospital, the staff of Lucayan Medical Centre, the staff of Miami Baptist Hospital, the staff of Serendip Cove, Lyford Cay and the Class of ‘86 – NGM Major High School.

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Unity in Christ Assembly on Friday, October 13th, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm.