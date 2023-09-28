BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Nathalee Regina Martinborough age 55 years a resident of Freeport, Grand Bahama, formerly of Hard Bargain, Long Island, passed peacefully at Doctors Hospital, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

She is survived by her mother: Frederica Martinborough; brothers: Vernal, Edwin, Warren and William Hayward Martinborough; sisters: Naomi Pratt, Doreen Russell and Ena Robinson numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and close friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.