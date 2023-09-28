Obituaries

Nathalee Regina Martinborough

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 28, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Nathalee Regina Martinborough age 55 years a resident of Freeport, Grand Bahama, formerly of Hard Bargain, Long Island, passed peacefully at Doctors Hospital, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

She is survived by her mother: Frederica Martinborough; brothers: Vernal, Edwin, Warren and William Hayward Martinborough; sisters: Naomi Pratt, Doreen Russell and Ena Robinson numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and close friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email September 28, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

PASTOR LANCE IRVING WALLACE

September 28, 2023

SHAVARGO MERVIN A. HARVEY

September 27, 2023

Bernice Elizabeth Culmer

September 27, 2023

Beuford Daniel

September 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button