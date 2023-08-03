Funeral Service for the Late NATHALIE THOMAS age 91 years of Pelican Point, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, Pelican Point, East Grand Bahama.

Officiating Pastor Freddie Laing Jr. J.P. Interment will follow in Donald View Cemetery, Pelican Point, East Grand Bahama.

She was predeceased by her husband: Vittie Thomas and sons: Captain Eddie Thomas and Kevin Thomas.

She is survived by her children: Elva Thomas, Elvina Bain, Paulette Thomas, Sydney Thomas, Portia Hanna, Neil Thomas, Ronne Thomas and Tammika Cooper; daughters-in-law: Joyceln Thomas and Amanda Thomas; sons-in-law: Daniel Bain Sr., David Hanna and Melvin Cooper Sr.; grandchildren and spouses: Shondra (Rico) Russell, Danny Thomas, Clinton (Datavia) Thomas, Eddie Thomas, Akeem Hepburn, Devon Danta (Mariah) Brown, Letna (Milton Sr.) Higgs, Daniel Bain Jr., Zachary Bain, Tahnaj Akeel Thomas, Khaizer Hanna, Veron Hall, Shanya Thomas, RonJay Thomas, Nicholas Armbrister, Melvin (Cinco) Cooper Jr., Taleah Cooper, Jay Knowles, Mykle and Makayla Dean; great grandchildren: Shonre Russell, Khai’Anthony, K’Asia, Kavia Thomas, Israelle Edwards, Danielle Higgs, Natalia Higgs and Milton Higgs Jr.; siblings: Ida Williams and Veronica Russell; nephews/nieces and spouses: Rev. Lawrence (Curlene) Laing, Rev Leon ( Ianthe) Laing, Natalie Laing, Rev Ivan Laing, Leona Laing, Issachar Ted (Neka) Laing, Mavis (Jimmy) Leathen,Deborah Laing, Nick (Jessie) Williams, Errol Bodie, Arabella Bodie, Verlean Bodie, Virginia (Dr. George) Charite, Robert Ezell, Leval (Sanford) Duhaney, Nathlyn (Derrick) Cartwright, Della (Craig) Simms, Rick Russell, Darren (Gwen) Laing , Franklyn, Sheila, Karen, Renee, Kenya, Sandra Laing, Sonia (Godfrey) Russell, Aaron Pinder, Vernice Cox, Patsy Pinder, Thelma Pinder, Giden Pinder, Maggie (Joe) Coleman, Steve Pinder, Phyllis (Diles) Lawrence, Sarah(Naphtali) Cooper, Denice Pinder, Tracey Stevenson, Timothy and Westly Pinder; other relatives and friends including:St. Matthew’s Baptist Church, The East End Communities, Smith Point Community, and many others too numerous to mention

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. ło 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.