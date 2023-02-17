Funeral Service for the late Deacon Nathaniel Brindley Cooper will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at People’s Restoration Baptist Church Queen’s Highway, Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rt. Hon. Rev. Phillip Bethel assisted by Rev. Freda Cooper Rev. Wellington ‘Butch’ Johnson. Interment will follow in Margaret View Cemetery Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories arehis Wife: Rev. Joan Elizabeth Knowles-Cooper Children and their children: Emery Sr. son of the late Ms. Ruthmae Gibson, Charlene (wife); children: Emery Jr. Emenique, Emerniece, Everette and Amanda. Emily, Haremony & Coah. Nathaniel Jr. son of Ms. Mariam Knowles, Dr. Tenielle (wife); children: Sanae, Deneil and Neriah. Malinda Taylor daughter of Ms. Catherine Scavella; children: Tarez and Travonne. Adopted Children: Shekera (Jamaal) Dene’e, Robin, Orman & Jaia Henfield, Michael Cimato Jr. Jude Cimato, Wesley Dorceley, Emith Pierre, Kelly and Larry Dorceley. Sisters: Eloise Thompson (Dorothy and Cpl. 1930 Pedro, Devante, Destinee, Olivia and Gabriel Grant), Michael Sr., Keno, Jewel, Sacchin, Michael Jr., Trinatee, Trent & Jade Ferguson. Mercedez Armbrister, Olga Bethel (Michael and Marti Fernander, Carol Rolle, (Navardo, Christine & Crystal Cooper), Ernestine and Wayne (Valarie, Osborne, Felecia & Perez) Hilton, Thelma and Insp. Sharico Sr. (Ricardo Deal & Sharico) Jr. Farquharson and Agnes (Lacia & Gwendolyn) Bethel & Lorenzo Culmer, Sylvia Cooper (Administrator Bridgette and Retired Administrator Gregory Knowles (Kiara Farquharson & Ieasha Pinder) Ricardo Sr., (Ricardo Jr) Ernal and Lakell (Maliyah) McKenzie, Jamie and Georgette (Jamie) McKenzie, Arimentha (Antoniqua & Dominic) Collins, Enid Cooper (pre-deceased) children: Michelle and Arthur, Janet and Victor Gierzewski, Tenielle and Duran Thompson, Lousia. Brothers in law: Harvey (Charlene) Knowles (Toran, Javon, Harvey Jr. Theo and Q-shae). Wendell Knowles (Shannon, Tyrone and Sherise) Ian (Sonja) Knowles (Kristina and Tawan, Kyle, Ian Jr. and Kourtney). Rupert Bethel Sisters In Law: Irene Deanna Cimato (Michael Jr.), Nurse Desiree (Dr. Julian) Gaskin. (Julina, Jarid and Jude) Cousins: Rev. Elvis & Rev. Freda Cooper, Reginald, Elvisca and Reginae Brown, Deacones, Gloria Moss & Family, Deaconess Iva Cooper, Karissa & Davia & Family Shad & Jean Rolle, Wendy, Clint, Chamair Laroda & family, Cyril, Sheila and Monica Saunders, Michael Sands, Cindy & Billy Hall, Bessimae & Michael Grant, Harold Cooper, R/Supt. Fred Cooper, Rudolph, Herman, Deborah, Ernestine, Johnny and Ruth Pyfrom, Emma, Merrilyn, Pauline & Alfred Knowles, Cleveland and Austin Ingraham, Regina & Clement Hall, Rodwell, Audrey, Reginald and Johnny Knowles, Anthony, Basil, Tanika, Da’Velyn and Daven Cooper, Janice Sands & family, The entire Cooper Family, Addison & Nurse Sherrin Cooper, Anne Bethel and Theresa Thompson & the entire family of the Late Roosevelt and Lucille Cooper & Family. Special Friends: Hubert (Margaret), Gregory (Elva) & Arthur (Tamara) Nixon, Bishop Clifford & Evangelist Velma Petty, Rev. Wilton & Marion Strachan, Kenneth Forbes, Leigh Burrows, Clinton Knowles, Glenville Thompson, John & Albert Carey, Herman & Rev. Takasa & Jordan Bethel, Deacon Stanton & Clarissa Cooper, Mavis, Gregory, Hon. Hank Johnson (former MP) & Paula Johnson, WR/ASP Emily Petty, Taylor family, Hawette & Carol Ingraham, Juliette Brown, Kirk Griffin & family, Mark Thompson & family, Phillip & Eunice Rahming, the Gaitor & Fernander families, Senior Pastor Philip & Elder Yvonne Bethel & the entire Restoration Baptist Church family, Clifford & Sonia Sands & Andrea Gardiner. Acknowledgements: Dr. S. McHardy, Dr. A. Ajul, Dr. F. Ajul, SNO Freda Cooper, Nurse K. Fernander, Nurse D. Deal, Nurse D. Mortimer, Nurse B. Ellis, Nurse M. Jean-Demosthene, Nurse M. Fox-Williams, Nurse C. Curry and the entire healthcare team of the Palmetto Point Clinic and Island of Eleuthera. H.A.C.E. Jason Thompson, Neville Sands & Randy Stuart, Chief Supt. Shanta Knowles and the entire R.B.P.F., Erline Sineus, Anthony & Charmaine Culmer Sr. & Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at People’s Restoration Baptist Church, Queen’s Highway, Palmetto Point, Eleuthera on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.