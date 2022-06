Nathaniel Hall Jr. age 39 a resident of McKinney Drive, Carmichael Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on June 13th,

Predeceased by his father Nathaniel Hall Sr.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother Perry Hall, His Brothers and Sisters, Adrian Wright, Wendell Symonette, Elway Hall, Natasha Isadora and Natoya Hall.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date