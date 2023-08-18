DEATH NOTICE

Nathaniel Napoleon Munroe age 77 years of #108 Alexandria Boulevard and formerly of Moss Town, Exuma died at his residence on Tuesday August 15th, 2023.

He is predeceased by his parents: Ernest Sr. & Vera Munroe.

He is survived by his wife: Ruby Munroe; daughters: Monique Munroe, Nathalie Tynes, Sabrina Culmer and Annette McPhee; sons: Dellington Munroe and Nathaniel Munroe, Jr.; son-in-law: Tyrone Tynes; daughter-in-law: Latoya Munroe; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Sheila Curry, Elrita, Luella Maria, Vernita and Marilyn Munroe and Loran Ferguson; brothers: Simeon, Ernest Jr, Philip and David Munroe; six aunts, three uncles and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.