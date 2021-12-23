National champion!

Sydney Clarke may need a bigger trophy case as she added another one to her collection on Wednesday, walking away as the champion of the 2021 Giorgio Baldacci Open Women’s National Championship.

Clarke took down Elana Mackey in straight sets at the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) National Tennis Center inside the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre on Wednesday. This was her second national title after winning the tournament in 2018. Clarke was laser-focused when action began, winning easily 6-2 and 6-0.

“Today (Wednesday) was tough,” Clarke said. “Elana played well. I had a lot of ups and downs but I was more zoned in compared to yesterday (Tuesday) and I was able to pull off the win. I felt that I did push myself and it was a bit sad that not as much girls participated. Hopefully, we have a better turnout next year. I feel like I did what I had to do and I was able to come out on top.”

Defending Champion Kerrie Cartwright was not in this year’s competition.

Clarke, a University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) sophomore, took it up a notch in the second set and closed out the match easily. She said one of the tactics she intended to use coming into the match was to let Mackey play on her backhand. Clarke executed that well by forcing the ball on Mackey’s backhand, looking for her opponent to make errors.

“That was the plan from the start,” Clarke said. “I just did it better in the second set in terms of execution. It was one of the tactics that I planned to use because her forehand is heavy and deep. That was the only way I had a chance to play offensively.”

Mackey said she knew that was what Clarke wanted to do. She said Clarke was just able to move her more in the second set.

It was a great tournament for the 19-year-old Clarke as she did not drop a single set in her two games played. In the semifinals, she defeated Sierra Donaldson 6-1 and 6-1.

“I am very pleased to know that I did not drop a set – the less games, the better,” she said. “It took a lot of focus for me to stay zoned in and to be able to concentrate on not giving away as much games, so I am very proud of myself with the results that I got.”

Mackey said she felt she played the best she could have in this game.

“I felt like I played OK but I probably could have been a bit more consistent. I played against a tough opponent but I think that I played the best that I could for this game,” she said.

Clarke also carted off the Sportsmanship Award trophy. Donaldson, who finished third, won the Mrs. Pennie Baldacci Award.

Clarke, Mackey, Donaldson and Sapphire Ferguson qualify to represent The Bahamas in the Billie Jean King Cup in 2022 for finishing in the top four of the tournament.

Clarke will be headed back to UAB and Mackey will be heading to Mars Hill University as both look to play in the spring season and prepare for Billie Jean King Cup play.

The men’s semifinals were also played yesterday. In the battle of the Newmans, Spencer got the better of Baker to advance to the final. Spencer Newman won 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 2-5 in the third set before Baker Newman retired. In the other semifinal, the experienced Marvin Rolle took down Donte Armbrister in three sets. Rolle won 7-5, 2-6 and 6-2.

The men’s final is set for today at the national tennis center.