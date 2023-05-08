National record for Boothe

Most of the Bahamian National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I athletes had the weekend off as they are preparing for their respective conference championships. However, Bahamians were still competing, particularly at other collegiate levels in their respective schools’ championships and meets over the weekend. A national record also fell over the weekend.

The 10,000 meters (m) is not a popular event in The Bahamas, but Grand Bahamian Delicia Boothe took part in it and broke the national record on Friday, running at the Region VI/Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Track and Field Championships in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in Coffeyville, Kansas. Boothe, who ran for Cowley College, posted the new national record and personal best of 43:40.35 to place eighth. The old national record was set back in March 2015 by Jennaya Hield who ran 45:50.79. Winning that race over the weekend was Cloud County’s Lucy Ndungu who ran 38:17.21.

Boothe also ran the 5,000m and finished 13th overall with a time of 22:23.37.

Damazvia Dames had a heavy workload in windy conditions as she competed in four individual events and one relay for the Fort Scott Community College Hounds at the same meet as Boothe. Dames is Purdue University bound.

She won the 200m and the women’s triple jump event. She was second in the 100m and finished fourth in the long jump, and her 4x100m relay team finished second.

Running with a very high tailwind of 6.2 meters per second (mps), Dames was too much for the field when she clocked 22.94 seconds to be the only competitor to run sub 23 seconds in the 200m. Barton County Community College’s duo of Naiya Morgan and Oarabile Tshosa were second and third, respectively. Morgan crossed the finish line in 23.36 seconds while Tshosa finished the race in 23.44 seconds.

Dames leaped 12.37m (40’ 7”) in the triple jump on her second attempt to secure the gold medal in that event. Placing second was Barton County Community College’s Ahniesha Presulme after posting a jump of 11.51m (38’ 9”). Dames’ teammate Icey Green came away with the bronze medal, jumping 11.60m (38’ 0-3/4”).

In the 100m dash, Dames was outsprinted by Tshosa as the Bahamian had to settle for second place when she crossed the finish line in 11.35 seconds. Tshosa won in a time of 11.26 seconds. Morgan was third again, recording a time of 11.40 seconds.

Dames ran the second leg to help power the 4x100m team of Keyann Wilson, Kamerin Carter, Chaniqua Tonge and herself to a silver medal finish. The quartet posted a time of 45.76 seconds. Winning that relay was Barton County Community College, clocking 45.10 seconds for a facility record. Coffeyville Community College was third after posting a time of 47.61 seconds.

The sophomore was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.72m (18’ 10”) which came on her second attempt. Dames has the best jump in the NJCAA this season – 6.18m (20’ 3-3/4”). Winning that event on the weekend was Garden City’s Kerrishma Williams whose final jump of 5.98m (19’ 7-1/2”) propelled her from sixth to first.

At the NJCAA Region XI Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburgh State University, Bahamian Tyler Missick got a silver medal in the high jump for Iowa Western Community College. Missick cleared 2.03m (6’ 8”). He was a part of a team sweep in that event. Paul Rowden won gold after he cleared 2.06m (6’ 9”). Roman Smith was third, clearing the same height as Missick but losing out on the silver based on number of knockdowns.

Running with a strong tailwind, sprint hurdler Gabrielle Gibson stepped out on the track and ran under The Bahamas’ flag at the John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday. Gibson, who is at Kansas University, won the 100m hurdles in a wind-aided time of 13.09 seconds. Her personal and season’s best of 13.07 seconds was ran back in April.

Finishing second behind Gibson was the University of Arkansas’ Madison Langley-Walker who clocked 13.13 seconds. Oklahoma State University’s Bailey Golden was third in a time of 13.97 seconds.