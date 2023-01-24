National Youth Guard training first group of future disaster responders

Eighty young adults from Grand Bahama, Abaco, New Providence and other islands were called to assemble at the Police Training College on Grand Bahama as recruits of the Bahamas National Youth Guard (NYG) program on January 15.

Due to inclement weather affecting their travel, the New Providence and Family Island recruits did not arrive until the following day. Despite the delay, they were attentive to the superiors they will learn from in coming months.

Announced in October 2022, by Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, the $1.5 million initiative intends to both empower Bahamian youth between 18 and 25 and strengthen the nation’s response to natural disasters.

In a December stakeholder meeting, Bowleg revealed that over 200 people applied to be a part of the NYG’s first cohort.

Moved by the enthusiasm of the young recruits, Bowleg welcomed and prepared them for their journey.

“You are the first cohort of young men and women [who] will start this program,” he said.

“This is you putting yourself forward to be of service for natural disasters that would occur in The Bahamas. I hope you get the necessary skills and knowledge that you need to not only make you respond in a timely manner to disasters, but also the necessary skills for life.”

Senator James Turner was also present.

“You are to stand tall with your peers,” he said.

“Wherever you are from, you are Bahamian. So, I want you to stand tall as Bahamians and recognize that you are about to make a major contribution to your country.”

At the Police Training College, the recruits will be trained for three months by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force while receiving a weekly $250 stipend.

Other organizations supporting the program include the Bahamas Red Cross, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), and LJM Maritime Academy.

Although training has begun, Bowleg noted the program will be officially launched by the prime minister at a later date.

He said the program is currently a pilot and added that if the program proves beneficial, a second cohort will be considered after the next fiscal budget.

“As we see the need to continue to recruit and grow this program, we’ll continue to do this as time goes on,” Bowleg said.

“At the end of the day, we’ll always have hands on deck willing and able to serve.”

Sandena Neely, head of the Division of Youth, said the program will consist of an intensive regimen geared toward disaster prevention, mitigation, response and recovery.

“They are going to be trained to assist at every aspect of the country’s national disaster plan,” she said.

“For the three months of this training, they are going to have physical training – drill training conducted by the defense force and the police force. We from the Division of Youth are going to be teaching them about character building, about resilience, about nationhood – about citizenship.”

Neely said disaster management, shelter management, and conservation will also be taught along with other supplementary skills.

“BTVI is also coming in with some math and English,” she said. “LJM Maritime is coming in with boat licensing and other areas as well. We also have NEMA that is presenting their certifications.”

Neely said the program will not only prepare participants for disaster response; it will give them the skills to succeed in their future pursuits.

She said the recruits will return to their respective islands to assume a three-month internship with one of the supporting organizations after the three-month training.

Once completed, they will then be placed on a two-year reserve for disaster response in the event of an emergency.

Although the program has just begun, two recruits have already set clear goals for themselves.

Having experienced the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian first-hand at her home in East Grand Bahama in 2019, Francesca Carey felt the need to better equip herself to assist the Bahamian community.

“We’re so far from the Rand Memorial Hospital; so far from the fire station,” she said.

“We need people who are equipped to know these things on hand. We need someone who is five minutes away, maybe less. So, that’s my main goal.”

Though anxious about the program’s intensity, she said she’s excited to test herself, learn new skills and be an asset in times of emergency.

Kendrick Rolle shares Carey’s nervousness, but is undeterred.

“I was here (in Grand Bahama) when I experienced Hurricane Dorian,” Rolle said.

“Before Dorian, I wanted to join the Royal Bahamas Defence Force but, due to the circumstances, I was unable to join.”

Rolle saw the program as another chance to be recruited by the defense force in the future and quickly registered.

He expressed eagerness to experience the camaraderie and learn what he needs to in order to assist during national emergencies.

Rolle intends to improve his maritime skills through the program and hopes that it will prepare him to serve his country.