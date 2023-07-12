Nat’l honors for foreign dignitaries questioned 

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands yesterday questioned what led the government to honor President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters as part of the independence honors.

“What led the prime minister to make such a controversial selection and then to highlight [them] as part of our national celebration by affording limited time for these individuals to participate in an already packed program that was already poorly managed?” Sands asked.

Both Kagame and Waters, who were awarded the Order of Excellence, were given their awards during the independence event at Clifford Park on Sunday evening. They each spoke at the event.

Kagame praised The Bahamas as a stable democracy with a booming tourism industry and economy.

He thanked Prime Minister Philip Davis for the honor.

“… I accept it humbly as a mark of the growing friendship between our nations,” he said in a nearly three minutes speech.

He added, “… I wish to underscore the importance that Rwanda [has] for fostering closer relations between our people. By that I mean, of course, The Bahamas and Rwanda, but also the Caribbean and Africa more generally. The common history we share is undeniable and undiluted by the ocean that separates us.

“Those bonds are a solid foundation on which to build a stronger and deeper cooperation as we work together to address the challenges facing countries like ours.”

In her nearly five minute address, Waters praised Davis as an “extraordinary and magnificent” leader.

“Prime Minister Philip [Davis] I want you to know that your other name is not Brave just because somebody though it up,” she said.

“It’s because you have demonstrated courage and bravery and you have demonstrated that you have the kind of leadership that will take The Bahamas on into the next 50 years.”

She said The Bahamas “must be at the top of American’s agenda” and thanked the government for the honor saying it is the “crown jewel” of her career.

According to one of the show’s directors, Philip Burrows, Kagame and Waters’ speeches, which were not planned, lead to some acts getting cut from the show.

Burrows wrote, “Our team timed this production down to the minute, actually down to the second for the entire evening.

“There were factors, however, that contributed to the [Bahamas Christian Council] BCC starting late. Our team had been informed that within the prime minister’s five-minute speech, which was very much delivered on time, there would be an award presented to the president of Rwanda. This award actually came after the PM’s speech and we were not aware that the president would then be making a speech.

“That was then followed with the same from US Congresswoman Maxine Waters who we were not aware was on the program. This element, therefore, took up unforeseen time. What was also not calculated was the time the dignitaries needed to make their way to and from the stage before the BCC segment could start. Once all of this was done the BCC segment was able to begin.

“Part of the issue might have been that the producers of the evening, which is one long event, were not regularly at the table during planning sessions for the night of July 9th. This meant that we did not get all the information required and that we could not plan for these extra circumstances. This is an unusual situation this year.”

Kagame

Kagame is a controversial figure, though he is embraced by many western leaders.

According to the US State Department’s 2022 Human Rights Report, Rwanda is plagued with significant human rights issues, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, torture or cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment by the government; threats of violence against journalists; and unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists; among other things.

Kagame was elected to office for a third time in 2017 and won 99 percent of the votes, but international election observers reported numerous flaws and irregularities in the tabulation process, the report noted.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, who serves as the chairman of the Advisory Committee on National Honours, did not comment on the rationale behind the decision.

He referred to the law which notes that the Order of Excellence is given to the heads of foreign governments, on the advice of the prime minister, or any person who is not a citizen of The Bahamas who has given “exemplary service to The Bahamas”.

Waters is a less controversial figure.

She and her husband, Sidney Williams, former US ambassador to The Bahamas, are widely considered friends of The Bahamas.