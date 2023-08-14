Funeral Service for the Late NAZAIRE HILAIME age 40 years of West End, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church, West End, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Oswald E. Pinder. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

He was predeceased by hisfather:Hilaire Knagg and sister: Wilda Knaggs.

Love and cherished by his mother: Therese Pharisien Knaggs, Jackie Thomas Jr., Idette Solivere and Mercilia Pharisien; sister: Yliannis and Hermite Pharisien Knaggs; cousins: Sentelis John, Samuel Ferguson, Samantha Ferguson, Frederick Swain, Frederick Swain Jr., Jared Forbes, Tyric Swain, Kinje Youthe and Karlott Youthe; godchild: Alyah Johnson; girlfriend: Lakelia Bethel, Lofton Rigby Jr.; best friend: Hardd and Lakeisha Johnson; close family and friends: Mr. James Culmer and Family, Old Bahama Bay Staff, Elizabeth Ferguson and Family, Alena and Leroy Pinder, the entire Wilchcombe family, Van and Trasa Rolle, Shavon and Deon McPhee, Maxine Bain and family, Janice and Juney, Anna William, Lonnie, Dedre and Chris Sawyer and family, Jewel Grant, Nikita and Lashea Douglas, Dee and Andre, Kem Coverly and Family, Valentina, Lisil, Red-eye, Pungas, Yellow, Big yard, Ron, Remy, Russy, Bingy, Markinson, Mandee, Boss, Yardy, Scrubby, Coffees on the Bay, Matthew Simmons, Mario Stuart, The West End Community, Hanna Hill Crew and Susie Corner.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.