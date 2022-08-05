Business

NCL seeks approval for piers, dredging at Great Stirrup Cay

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email August 5, 2022
186 1 minute read
Great Stirrup Cay in the Berry Islands.

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) believes once cruise sailings return to pre-pandemic levels, and with the completion of its proposed piers and harbor development on Great Stirrup Cay (GSC) in the Berry Islands, it will see a 10 to 15 percent increase in passengers that call on that island.

There is currently no pier on GSC and cruise passengers are ferried from the ship to the island.

In its recently published environmental impact assessment that was submitted to the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), NCL said piers are greatly needed to minimize the missed calls on the private island during higher wind/wave events that prevent passengers from safely disembarking the anchored cruise ship via the current tender transport.

“The increased passenger efficiency afforded by the piers will ensure passengers’ arrival, and increase revenues for the Bahamas and NCL, employees and vendors who rely on the island’s visitors,” said the EIA, which was developed for NCL by Islands by Design Ltd. and Cummins Cederberg, Inc.

The developers want to construct two permanent cruise ship piers on the north side of the island.

Dredging will be required, which is expected to impact the marine environment. There are also plans for “minor alterations” to the shoreline so that cruise ships can be connected.

It is anticipated, the EIA stated, that approximately eight acres of reef will be impacted by the dredging.

The proposal also calls for the removal of vegetation for the creation of settlement ponds, the placement of temporary pipelines along existing roadways, and plans to construct future staff roadways and back-of-house infrastructure.

“The development of GSC is in keeping with the National Development Plan to have an anchor project in every family island. In addition to visitors’ patronage of local entrepreneurs, the Bahamas government levies a passenger tax on visitors to the country,” the EIA said.

“A passenger tax of $29 is collected from all airline passengers and a passenger tax of $18 is collected from all cruise ship passengers. It is anticipated that upon return to pre-COVID-19 sailing trends, GSC expects to accommodate 714,000 visitors post-expansion with a 10-15 percent increase per annum as passenger usage stabilizes.”

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email August 5, 2022
186 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Photo of Grand Lucayan sale ‘on track’; due diligence period extended

Grand Lucayan sale ‘on track’; due diligence period extended

August 5, 2022

$170 million Exuma development projected to create hundreds of jobs

August 5, 2022
Photo of Progress made on carbon market, says govt official

Progress made on carbon market, says govt official

August 5, 2022
Photo of PM: Business closures bad for GB economy

PM: Business closures bad for GB economy

August 4, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker