Nearly three years after Dorian, some survivors have yet to rebuild

Nearly three years after Hurricane Dorian, some survivors who lost their homes have still not rebuilt.

Sara Sams’ of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, is one of them.

Sams, 43, a lifelong Abaco resident, her three children and her dog have been forced to move in with her mother.

“I’ve made some start with my house, but haven’t been able to complete it, though we got some help from NGOs during the storm and were able to get my mummy’s house back to livable conditions,” she said yesterday.

“My home, where I live with my three children, we haven’t been able to rebuild that yet. It’s just been too expensive, plus COVID, plus everything.

“My home was hit by a tornado and taken down to the foundation. The only clothes I had left were the ones that I brought to the shelter.”

Sams said she remains grateful that she has a place to live because other people on the island “have it worse than us”.

While her restaurant has reopened, she said the rental cottages and marina she owned were destroyed during Dorian.

Sams said the combination of losing her home and her businesses meant that her family was without an income for three years.

“It would be nice if the government offered us some kind of low cost loans or grants or any means to get the financing we need to get the building done,” Sams said.

When asked if she has received any government assistance, she replied, “Not at all. I don’t know a single persons who has. I mean, some people got some pods to live in.”

Dorian tore through Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019. It left roughly $3.4 billion in destruction in its path.

Thousands of people, like Sams, were left homeless. Scores of people are still missing and at least 74 have been confirmed dead.

The storm is the worst to hit The Bahamas in recent memory. Survivors recalled storm surges that covered buildings and tornadoes that mangled trees.

Sams said the horror of Dorian still impacts her.

“It’s definitely a struggle,” she said.

“I’m doing better. Right after the storm happened, you don’t really realize mentally what it did to you because you’re just in flight mode all the time just trying to put everything back together.

“My children lived a year in the [United] States with relatives, so they could go to school. When I went over there and was just out of it, I realized, ‘Jesus, I can’t sleep.’

“I have anxiety all the time. If I heard a helicopter to this day, it just makes me feel like I’m back in the storm or even a generator and bad weather.”

Sams said she is doing her best to cope.