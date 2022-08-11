Obituaries

NELSON LEOPOLD KNOWLES￼

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. NELSON LEOPOLD KNOWLES age 89 years of #163 Dampier Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Long Island, died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife of 54 years: Jacqueline Elizabeth Knowles; Children: Gia and Austin Walker, Kim and Larone, Dr. Ann and Jason Gilchrist; Grandchildren: Alexandria, Jasmine and Nelson Jason; Brother: Benson Knowles; Nephews and their spouses: Carl Knowles, Vincent (Juanita) Knowles, David, John, Allen Jr., Kevin, Brian, Patrick and Anthony Knowles, Carl, Mark (Rhonda), Brian (Chandra) Nottage; Nieces and their spouses: Marsha Florvil, Carmitta (Garth) Johnson, Sonia Knowles, Sharon Francis, Veronica Jones, Janice (Derreck) Johnson, Linda (Wayne) Thompson, Sandra (Kendly) Darling, Nicky Knowles and Maria Nottage and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

