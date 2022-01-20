Funeral Service

for

Nelson Vincent, 30

Of Montel Heights, Will be on Sunday 23rd January, 2022 12:00 noon at Eight Mile Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church. Officaitng will be Pastor Eric D. Clarke and he will be assisted by: Elder Arold Lexy along with Elder Emanesse Gerome. Interment will follow in Eight Mile Rock Cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories: Father: Wincan Nelson,Mother: Adulca Jarbath (deceased), Daughter: Kevi Nelson,Grandfather: Herode Henney ,Grandmother: Paulette Dieujuste , Sister: Rosemonde Adolphe, Brother: Junior Daniel, Wilkinson Jarbath, Aunt: Julie Youte, Edna Henney, Edwina Sylvanie (deceased) Arne, Dadrian, Uncle: Eroll, Enock Henney, Michael Youte , Cousins: James Joseph Jr., Mariano & Jaliyah Youte, Steven Arne, Easton Pierre, Relatives: Rosemine Joseph, Arlet, Harry, Wilfred, Weskindy, The Jean family, Fidel, The Haitian community, Bethesda and the Seventh-day Adventist church families. Nassau family: Mother (Erica Brown) Walter Gray (brother) Rashad Rolle (deceased brother), Letovia Hepburn (sister), Brandon Maynard (brother) D'Irie Obrien (brother), Frankie, Kera, The Management and staff of Popeyes, The Wilson family (Kemp Road), Sophia Carey, Andrea Kelly, Chicken,Central Zion Baptist Church (Eight Mile Rock), Jack Hayward Class of 2009 and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Public Viewing will be held at the Westside Memorial Mortuary, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, 21st January, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.