Funeral Announcement for the late Pastor Nemiah Clarke age 52 a resident of George Town, Exuma formerly of Hermitage, Exuma who died on Wednesday March 2, 2023 will be held on Friday March 17, 2023, 11:00 a.m at Mt. Hermon Union Baptist Church, Mt.Thompson, Exuma, Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Cranston Evans. Assisted by Pastor Deno Cartwright. Interment will be held in Hermitage Public Cemetery, Exuma, Bahamas.

Fondest memories will forever linger in the hearts of his wife: Apostle Brenda Clarke, JP; 5

children: Anisa, Anastacia, Alicia, Nemiah Jr and Joel; 8 sisters: Evangelist Arlene Cooper,

Janice Pinder, Philistia and Cleomi Clarke, Harriet Mather, Angenette Pyfrom, Carolyn and

Susan Clarke of New York, 1 brother: Waldin Clarke; 6 sister-in-laws: Denise Weir, Nurse

Midwife Victoria McKenzie., Elder Delma Ferguson, Monique Robinson, Marcia and Arlene

Weir; 5 brother-in-laws: Trevor Cooper, Michael Pinder, Jason Sr, Detective Superintendent

Darrell Weir, Ovando Ferguson, Rosewelt McKenzie and Felton Robinson; 1 uncle: Randolph

Curry; Father and mother-in-law: Leroy and Leanna Weir; 4 Grand Aunts: Mere Bain, Jane,

Betty and Icelyn Curry; Cousins and their spouse: Monique Odigie, Sonia and Derrick Beneby,

Kendra Munroe, Tyrone and Juliet Munroe, Trevor Taylor, Barry McPhee, Elvis and Daphne

Munroe, Desmond Munroe and Ralph Curry Jr, Tracy Bowe, Joy Bowe, Zoey Williams,

Geneice, Lisa and Earlin Rolle; Nieces and nephews: Mario Godet, Indiria Rolle, Deandra Ross, Lynderia Clarke, Azaria Sweeting, Charles Turnquest Jr, Ohdasa Dean, Tremella Cooper,

Winston Jr, Daniel and Destiny Harriott, Clayshan and Clayton Jr Ferguson, Linda Collie,

Lynette Smith, GG Aranaha, Nat Mather, Garvin Pyfrom, Leonardo Kemp, Fulton Collie, Jason

Jr, Gabriel, Danielle and Jnire Weir, Tiqua and Trico, Ovando Jr, Dynasty and Olando

Ferguson, Genice Major, Renice Weir, Rashae, Rashad and Ranaz McKenzie, Sherine and

Darrell Jr Weir and Peticia Reckley, Cordero Armbrister, Keno Munroe, Felton Jr, God-children:

Eliana and Zion Hutchinson, Rashae McKenzie; Grand nieces and nephews; Roys and Ronatty Godet, Amalia, Chaunce, Chase Breynen and Maliq, Emmanuel and Helena Williams, Faith Rahming, Amir Sweeting, Darius and Timon Harriott, Liam and Logan Dean, Other relatives and friends including: Verbilee, Irene, Norma, Eurella, Arlington, Errol Clarke and family; Carlos Ferguson, Philip Munroe, Barry Bethel, Johnny Lewis, Steve Ferguson, Marcell Russell, Kate Smith, Vanessa Ferguson, Pastor Cranston Evans, Min. Marcus Curry, Elder Kendal Rolle, Deangelo Hutchinson and family, Minister Vanessa Penn, Sharado Thompson, Sandra Moss and family, Prophetess Bridgett Smith, Pastor Practon Patton and the New Birth Deliverance family, Apostle Cleon Munroe and Miracle Life Global Outreach Ministries, the entire officers and members of The Agape Prayer & Deliverance Ministry and The Community of Hermitage and Moss Town. Special thanks is extended to the staff of Exuma Health Care Center especially Dr Cho, Nurse Victoria Mckenzie and Mr Craig Rolle. Dr. Kevin A. Moss, and staff of the Pulmonary Critical Care Institution.

Viewing will be held in the Legacy Suite at Vaughn O. Jones Memorial Center, Mt. Royal Avenue and Talbot Street on Wednesday (TODAY) March 15, 2023 from 12:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m and on Thursday March 16, 2023 at Mt. Hermon Union Baptist Church, Mt.Thompson, Exuma from 12:00 p.m until service time on Friday.