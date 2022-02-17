Neville George Woodside II, age 86

of Seabreeze Grove, died at Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:00am at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill and Wulff Roads, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Reverend Father Roderick Bain and assisted by Reverend Father Kristopher Higgs. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Nevilleis predeceased by his wife: Margaret Woodside and survived by his: Sons: Van Woodside (deceased), Byran and Neville (III) Woodside. Daughters: Karen Woodside (deceased), Tanya Woodside, Nina Woodside-Gregory and Reynell Davis. Brother: Wilbur Woodside. Sisters: Carnetha Carew and Antoinette Todd-McDowell. Daughters-in-law: Lisa Knowles- Woodside and Greta Woodside (deceased). Nephews: Wesley Ford (Tiffany Ford), Ricardo Dorsett, Albert Knowles, and Leonardo, Antoine and Darren Todd. Nieces: Sherry Stubbs, Royanne Dorsett and Andrea Carew. Granddaughters: Lettica Clarke and Trevania Clarke-Hall (Frank Hall), Thea, Grier and Dr. Blair Woodside, Asia Woodside-Roane (Colby Roane), Rayne Davis, Neysa Gregory, Darrenique Mortimer-Raynor, and Shaniqua Seymour. Grandsons: Monario Seymour (Shay Seymour), Byran (II), Juan, Damian and Zammaire Woodside, Randy “Tre” Gregory, Kachef Davis and Darron Mortimer. Great Grandsons: Daniel Durant, Leslie Seymour and Darren Johnson. Great Grand-daughters: Leslia Seymour and RyaniqueJosey. Grand Nephews: Andre’ Major, Joshua Rolle and Kyle’lNesbitt.

Numerous Other Relatives and Friends including:

Willamae Scott and Family, Weslie Thompson and Family, Late Hansel Johnson Family, Sylvia Bethel and Family, Sidney Brice and Family, Late Hansel Clarke Family, Cheena Johnson and Family, Lisa Gibson-Woodside and Family, Warren Johnson, Glinton Family, Fannie Brice and Family,Timothy Johnson and Family, Kenny Barbour and Family, Randy Gregory and Family, Joe Cooper and Family, Paula Brice, Carolyn Rolle and Family, Seymour Family, Eulie LaFleur and Family, Late Mavis Moncur and Family, Ken Lightbourne and Family, Coakley Family of Young Street, Betty Sweeting and Family, Charles McCartney and Family, Brenda Ingraham, Delores and Stan Scavella, George Capron and Late David Capron, Late Noel Brown, Michael and Patrick Brown, Matthew Johnson, Greg Clarke and Family, Late Rodger Johnson and Family, Robert Farrington and Family, Sir Franklyn Wilson and Lady Sharon Wilson, Carol Hanna and Family,Whittington Brown, Arthur Chase, Brandon Watson, William Wong, Harry Kemp,Bastian Family, Julia Woodside Family from Standiard Creek, Ferguson Family, Late Ira Swaby Family, McKinney Family, Supt. Patrick Paul and Family, Newbold Family, Kevin Ferguson, Tan and Lizzie Claridge, Gary Ferguson, Cynthia Wells and Family, Daniel Durrant and Family, Kevin Moree and Family, George Burrows and Family, Veronica Woodside and Family, Genean McFall. Barbara, Leeman, Basil and Georgie Rolle, The Hon. Desmond Bannister and Family, Simeon Brown and Family, Kent Ward and Family, Seymour Sisters. Susan Johnson, Trevor Murray and Family, Helen Adderley and Family, Coralee Roach, Barbara, Clement, Sandra and Family.Sonia Burrows and Family, Carolyn Coakley, and all the Fort Lauderdale Families and Friends. The Officers and Members of St. Barnabas Church and Canon Tynes, The Standiard Creek Community.

Special Thanks:

Rev’d Fr. Roderick Bain,Rev’d Fr. Kristopher Higgs, Anglican Church Men (ACM), St. Barnabas Church Family, The Bahamas Meteorological Dept., Rotary Club of West Nassau, Toastmasters Club 1600, Durham Street, Miami Street and Sea Breeze Grove Neighborhood Friends, R. M. Bailey Class of 1977, Good News SDA Church and Robinson Morris Chapel AME Church. Woodside Insurance Brokerage Ltd.

Please accept our apologies for those not mentioned due to space limitations. You will always be in our hearts.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.