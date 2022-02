Neville George Woodside, 86 yrs., a resident of Sea Breeze Grove & formerly of Staniel Creek, Andros, died at PMH on Friday, January 28, 2022.

He is survived by his 2 sons: Byran & Neville Woodside; 3 daughters: Tanya Woodside, Nina Gregory & Raynell; 2 sisters: Carnetta Carew & Antoinette Todd-McDowell; 17 grand & 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.