Funeral service for Apostle Pastor Neville James Rolle, 75 yrs., a resident of Sunset Park, will be held at Bahamas Faith Ministries International, Carmichael Road, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Sterling McPhee, assisted by Associate Ministers. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish his memories are: his Wife: Pastor Janet Rolle; Five (5) Children: Keera A., Adrian L. , Seron (Gale), Nevine (deceased), and Simone D. Rolle; Mother: Victoria Vera Rolle; Brother: Pastor Patrick L. Rolle (Adline); Seven (7) Grandchildren: Jayden, Joshua, Payton, Logan, Travis, Deonte, Makhi; Father-in-law: Yelverton Williams Sr.; Brother-in-law: Yelverton Williams Jr. (Michelle); Nieces and Nephews: Gia, Kelli, and Cara Rolle, Ashley Mounts (Karis), Ashton Williams (Ebony), Ahmad Williams, Rose Dulcio; Aunts: Catherine Cooper, Miriam Rolle, Savilitha Rolle, Lurlean Cooper; Uncles: Salathiel Cooper, Nehemiah Cooper; Cousins: Ruby Baillou Roker (Dave), Wilfred McDonald, Gregory Wilson, Ginger Smith (Philip), Sheila Beneby (Charles), Bradley Cooper (Ethrice), Brenda Cleare (Ivan), Linda Mortimer, Michelle McQuilkin, Dion Rolle, Drexel Rolle, Dominique, Spencer Cooper, Beryl Brown, Coral; and a host of other relatives and loved ones including: Pastor Cyprianna Rolle & the New Birth Ministries International Church Family; the Christian International Global Bahamas Network; the Christian International Global Network; the Bahamas Faith Ministries International Family; the Salem Union Baptist Church Family; The Coral Road, Sunset Park Community; the Bahamasair Family; the Western Air Family; the Sky Bahamas Family; the Shell Bahamas Family; and others too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.