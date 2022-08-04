BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service for the late Neville Robert Bain age 59 years of West End Avenue, formerly of Mt. Thompson, Exuma, who died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, 28th June 2022, will be held on Thursday, 11th August 2022 at 11:00a.m. at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Warren Street. Cremation was held prior to service.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.





Left to cherish his memories are: his children: Tanya, Neville Jr., Nyvette, and Miguel Bain; brothers: Minister. Byron, Wayde, and Samuel Bain; .sisters: Monique Burrows and Pauline Cartwright; brothers-in-law: Nigel Burrows and Emery Cartwright; sisters-in-law: Marie, Thelma, Neita, Denice, and Valencia Bain; nieces: US Army Sergeant Ronique, Anastasia Carey, Dr. Indera Bain, Dr. Nikita Burrows, Rowvanne, Dominique, Britney, Richea, Candy Sweeting, and Geniel Adderley; nephews: Jamaal, Javarick, Jerez, Rodney Jr., Marino, Tahj, Vernon Bain, Cody, Corey, Coby Cartwright, Nigel Jr., Neko Burrows, Jermaine Carey and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.



Extended Family and Friends including: The Curry Family, The Entire Community of Farmer’s Cay, including, Fr. Harry Bain, Eddy, Euterpie, Eloise Smith, Liutenant Warren Bain, Yvette, Bethel, Verlese Adderley, Hon. Carl and Pastor Lyle Bethel, Collimae Ferguson. The Entire Mt. Thompson, Exuma Community, including Rose Rolle, Gordon Humes, Paula Grey, Genevieve and Sidney Sears of William’s Town.

There will be No Viewing

