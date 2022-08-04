Obituaries

Neville Robert Bain

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 4, 2022
0 82 1 minute read

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Memorial Service

Memorial Service for the late Neville Robert Bain age 59 years of West End Avenue, formerly of Mt. Thompson, Exuma, who died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, 28th June 2022, will be held on Thursday, 11th August 2022 at 11:00a.m. at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries, Warren Street.  Cremation was held prior to service.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Left to cherish his memories are: his children: Tanya, Neville Jr., Nyvette, and Miguel Bain; brothers: Minister. Byron, Wayde, and Samuel Bain; .sisters: Monique Burrows and Pauline Cartwright; brothers-in-law: Nigel Burrows and Emery Cartwright; sisters-in-law: Marie, Thelma, Neita, Denice, and Valencia Bain; nieces: US Army Sergeant Ronique, Anastasia Carey, Dr. Indera Bain, Dr. Nikita Burrows, Rowvanne, Dominique, Britney, Richea, Candy Sweeting, and Geniel Adderley; nephews: Jamaal, Javarick, Jerez, Rodney Jr., Marino, Tahj, Vernon Bain, Cody, Corey, Coby Cartwright, Nigel Jr., Neko Burrows, Jermaine Carey and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.


Extended Family and Friends including: The Curry Family, The Entire Community of Farmer’s Cay, including, Fr. Harry Bain, Eddy, Euterpie,  Eloise Smith, Liutenant Warren Bain, Yvette,  Bethel, Verlese Adderley, Hon. Carl and Pastor Lyle Bethel, Collimae Ferguson. The Entire Mt. Thompson, Exuma Community, including Rose Rolle, Gordon Humes, Paula Grey, Genevieve and Sidney Sears of William’s Town.

There will be No Viewing

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.

.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email August 4, 2022
0 82 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Lloyd Davis

Lloyd Davis

August 4, 2022
Photo of Mr. Langston Longley

Mr. Langston Longley

August 4, 2022
Photo of George Walton Gibson

George Walton Gibson

August 4, 2022
Photo of Jean Audrey Hill

Jean Audrey Hill

August 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker