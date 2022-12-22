Obituaries

Neville Taylor Jr.

Neville Taylor Jr. aged 58 years, of Cork Street, off Sea Breeze Lane, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, 15th December, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Shaniqua Lightbourne, NiKara, Rayven, & Aniya Taylor; Sons: Quinton & Juquan Taylor; Sisters: LiSandra, Monique & Ann Taylor, Melissa Watkins, Cora M. Ferguson, and Francine Butler; Brothers: Richard, Shurland, Whitney, Jeffery, Warren, Darren, & Nelson Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

