Neville Taylor Jr. aged 58 years, of Cork Street, off Sea Breeze Lane, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, 15th December, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Shaniqua Lightbourne, NiKara, Rayven, & Aniya Taylor; Sons: Quinton & Juquan Taylor; Sisters: LiSandra, Monique & Ann Taylor, Melissa Watkins, Cora M. Ferguson, and Francine Butler; Brothers: Richard, Shurland, Whitney, Jeffery, Warren, Darren, & Nelson Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.