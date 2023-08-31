Neville Thompson aged 79 years, of Adderley Terrace, off Faith Avenue and formerly of Gregory Town, Eleuthera, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday 24th August, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his Daughters: Lady Sandra Kemp (Pastor Calvin Kemp), Mrs. Lendora Thompson-Saunders (Quinctin), Siobhan Addison, Allison Thompson; Son: Harold Thompson Sr.; Grandchildren: Doris Thompson, Esther and Theo Daxon, Andrianna Smith (Ranricko), Anwar and Joshua (Myrah) Thompson, Trevan Kemp (Ruby), Quintano Saunders), Lavour Addison, Harold Jr., Hailey, Sheresse, and Shevonne Thompson, Clinique Roberts; Great-Grandchildren: Gabriel and Mateo Smith; Sisters: Marilyn Adderly, Mattie Emmanuel, Emmaline Debreus (Louis), Theresa Thompson (Bruno) Mrs. Marilyn Thompson; Brothers: Leslie, David (Michelle) and Sherman Thompson; Nephews: William, Demetrius Thompson, Cecil Mackey, Telford Adderly (Lugia), Craig, Austin Adderly Jr. (Kadesia), David Thompson Jr. (Pashley) Shervin Emmanuel, Orlando Debreus; Nieces: Christine Smith, Janet, Latoya Mackey, Antanette Anderson (Brian), Arrisia Thompson, Sydonie Thompson (Samuel), Shekia Holbert (Reginald), Marie Dubreus; 17 Grandnephews and 21 Grandnieces; Relatives and Friends: Ms. Serethea Clarke, Arthur Hamilton & Family, Cyril Taylor & Family, Harry Thompson & Family, Florence Davis & Family, Carl Thompson & Family, Willamae, Kendall, Tamisha Gibson & Family, All Descendants of the Thompson, Scavella and Woods Family (Eleuthera), Lady Di Thompson & Family, Ann Thompson, Ramona Rolle & Family, Betsy Scavella & Family, Teddy Johnson & Family, Suffragan Bishop Ezekiel & Lady Paulette Munnings & Family, The entire Kemp Family (Delaporte crew), The James Cistern Eleuthera Community, Phillip Nicolls & Family, Duke Stubbs & Family, Herbert Newbold & Family, Robert Hall & Family, Bill Sands & Family, Betty Deveaux & Family, Caretaker Fedline Fertil & Family, Michael Gibson & Family, Walter Walkes & Family, Glenn & Annette McSweeney & Family, The Morris Family, Sidney Kemp & Family, Brian Mackey & Family, Christine Bain & Family, Alexandra Lewis & Family, Livingstone “Bones” & Claire Hepburn and Family, Nicoya & Lyndrick Butler, Nezera & Nikita Rolle, Barbara Levarity & Family, Margo Burrows & Family, The Gregory Town Community, Dr. Lisa Rolle & Family, Harvey & Betsy Morris and Family, Zantay, Anthony Woodside & Family, Glen “Capt.” Smith & Family, Sam Johnson & Family, Louise Harris & Family, Diocesan Bishop Dr. Anthony Farrington (Elder Dr. Gezel Farrington) & The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos Council Family (BTCC), The Glad Pilgrim Apostolic Church Family, The Conference & Banqueting Departments Atlantis, Dorothy Coakley & Family, Dr. Shanel Adderley, Mr. Gordon Wong and The Former Cavalier Construction Family, The Adderley Terrace Community, The Bel-Air Community (especially The Thurston’s, Smith’s, Missick’s, Beneby’s, Pitter’s and Minns Families; Special Thank you to: The PMH A & E Medical & Surgical Teams (Dr. Nolan Butler), The Various EMT Teams and PMH Patient’s Advocate Team.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Cremation was held.